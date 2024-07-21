RSIPF welcomes 68 new police officers

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) has welcomed 68 new police officers who have graduated as police constable today (19 July 2024) at Rove Police Headquarters.

The graduates consist of 47 males and 21 females who were selected from different provinces.

The recruit course ran for 23 weeks with intensive training and mentoring from the Police Academy. Three officers were discharged during the training due to discipline.

RSIPF Commissioner Mostyn Mangau in his remarks said, “Probationary constables will be required to give 100 percent commitment to where you are posted during your two years of probation. Communities expect a high level of commitment and integrity from you when you join the other members of the RSIPF in undertaking your duties.”

Commissioner Mangau adds, “Despite the challenges you will encounter, I urge each of you to be strong, have courage and to rise above the pressures and uphold the laws of this country in a fair manner.

Mr. Mangau said, “Commit yourself whilst on duty, and behave at all times in a professional manner that reflects well on the RSIPF, to adhere to Police Act, Code of Conduct and regulations and to work together as a team.”

He said, “I trust that you will build on what you have learned in theory at the Police Academy and put into practice when executing police duties at your work post during your two years’ probation period. I expect that during your probation period you will learn as much as you can in order to become an effective police officer.”

The Minister for Police, National Security and Correctional Services, Hon. Jimson Fiau Tanangada in his speech says, “Graduates, our gathering today is not just to acknowledge and celebrate your successful completion of your training and academic achievements but to honor your unwavering commitment to join the police force to enforce law and order protecting lives and properties.”

Minister Tanangada says, “It is timely that I remind you of the importance of the oath of office and pledge that you have taken to always keep you on track and maintain the standards that the community expects of you.”

Hon Tanangada says, “There will be times when your integrity will be challenged, when wantok culture will make it difficult for you but I ask you to remember that you are entrusted to rise above these pressures and uphold the laws of the country in a manner that is equal to all.”

He adds, “Reflect on our national motto ‘To Lead is To Serve’ under our national security strategy, our foremost goal is to provide a safe and peaceful Solomon Islands by strengthening community relationships.”

“Critical to building this public confidence is your dedication to uphold your disciplined ethics and always remember not to take actions based on your emotions. What you will do as police officers will normally have lifelong consequences for our people that you deal with,” says Minister Tanangada.

Graduates representative Police Constable Mirriam Manu Boniekap speaking at the graduation ceremony says, “During our first few weeks of confinement most of us recruits found it hard to adapt to the surroundings, the rules and regulations that academy has exerted towards us. As time goes on we have begun to understand the meaning of policing work.”

She says, “We have learnt from the academy and other officers that discipline and respect is a huge priority within the RSIPF Organisation. We were taught what confidentiality meant, what it meant to be lenient but most importantly we learnt about teamwork.”

The newly graduated officers will begin their two years’ probation period next week on stations throughout the country.

Special guests, families of the recruits’ security partners were present to witness the graduation ceremony.

Five awards were presented to outstanding officers. The awards include academic, Integrity, physical fitness, leadership and baton of honour award during the graduation ceremony.

//End//

RSIPF Commissioner Mr. Mostyn Mangau give his key note address during the graduation ceremony

Right AC Provincial Mr. Leonard Tahnimana present certificate to a newly graduate police officer

Newly graduate officer pose with her family after the graduation

Minister Tanangada present baton of honour award to officer Stanley Horiai

Minister Tanangada inspect the parade

Minister of Police, National Security and Correctional Service Hon Jimson Tanagada give his remarks during the graduation ceremony

Left supervising Director Inspector Clive Talo recieve a present from the new graduating officers as a token of appreciation

Left RSIPF Commissioner give certificate to a newly gradute male officer

Left RSIPF Commissioner give certificate to a newly gradute female officer

Deputy Commissioner National Security and Operation Support Mr. Ian Vaevaso present an award to a newly graduate officer