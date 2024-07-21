SURFWATER to Hydrate the 2024 Lexus US Open of Surfing
Surfwater, California's leading aluminum bottled lifestyle water brand, is thrilled to announce its exclusive sponsorship for the prestigious Lexus US Open of Surfing.
The event will captivate spectators from August 3rd - August 11th, 2024, at the world-renowned surf spot in Huntington Beach, California.
As the exclusive and preferred water brand, Surfwater will ensure that athletes, staff, and spectators stay hydrated with their premium, sustainably packaged water throughout the intense competition. Every attendee of the championship will have access to Surfwater, underscoring the brand's commitment to supporting high-performance sports and environmental sustainability.
"We are excited to partner with the World Surf League (WSL) and the Lexus US Open of Surfing for this major event," said Serkan Barutcu, Founder and CEO of Surfwater. "This partnership reflects our shared values of excellence and sustainability. We believe that our sleek aluminum bottles, which are 100% refillable and recyclable, represent the future of environmental responsibility in the beverage industry. The 2024 Lexus US Open Surfing, presented by Pacifico, is expected to draw a huge global audience, providing significant exposure for Surfwater's brand; Which will include exclusive branding opportunities, interactive fan experiences and hydration throughout the event venue in Huntington Beach.
The company's fast growth since launch in 2021 and it's commitment to reducing plastic waste and building an outstanding brand in the bottled water category aligns perfectly with the ethos of the surf community, making Surfwater the ideal hydration partner for an event that celebrates the best of surf culture and athletic prowess. "We look forward to a fantastic week of competition combined with lots of fun and beach activities, keeping everyone refreshed with Surfwater," added Yazmin Ceja, Event Marketing Manager for Surfwater.
About Surfwater:
Founded in the sunny heart of San Diego, Surfwater champions a world where style meets sustainability. Launched in 2021, the company markets their 16oz aluminum bottled still and sparkling editions to California’s top hotels, bars, restaurants, golf courses, sports & entertainment venues including Hollywood’s top film studios and many theme parks. The companies growth in the very competitive bottled water market comes mainly from implementing outstanding marketing combined with offering a healthy lifestyle product together with it's self distribution model.
To find out more about how you can be part of this stylish, sustainable Surfwater movement or event get your zero plastic Surfwater also delivered to your venue or doorstep at home visit SURFWATER.com
Surfwater
