SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Salesforce, Inc. - CRM

NEW YORK, July 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Salesforce, Inc. (“Salesforce” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CRM). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Salesforce and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On May 29, 2024, Salesforce reported its fiscal Q1 2025 financial results. Among other items, Salesforce reported $9.13 billion in revenue, below the midpoint of its previously issued guidance range. Salesforce’s current remaining performance obligation growth rate—a key bookings metric—also came in below the Company’s outlook. Salesforce also issued fiscal Q2 2025 revenue guidance of $9.2 to $9.25 billion, below consensus estimates.

On this news, Salesforce’s stock price fell $53.61 per share, or 19.74%, to close at $218.01 per share on May 30, 2024.

