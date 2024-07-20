Travel Advisory for Bangladesh, 20 July 2024

The Bangladesh government has imposed a nationwide curfew on 20 July 2024 in response to escalating violence and demonstrations. Internet services, mobile data networks, and public transport services have been disrupted.

As the situation remains volatile, Singaporeans should defer non-essential travel to Bangladesh. Singaporeans in Bangladesh are advised to remain vigilant, minimise travel out of their homes, monitor the local news closely, and heed instructions of local authorities. Singaporeans are also strongly encouraged to eRegister with MFA at https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg if they have not done so.

Singaporeans in Bangladesh who require consular assistance should contact:

High Commission of the Republic of Singapore in Bangladesh

Address: Ventura Avenue, 5th Floor, CWN(C)-8/B, Gulshan Ave, Dhaka 1212

24hour duty mobile phone: +880-181-955-7146

Landline: +880-2-222-280-404

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24 hr)

Address: Tanglin, Singapore 248163

Tel: +65 6379 8800/8855

Fax: +65 6476 7302

Email: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

20 JULY 2024