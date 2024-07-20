Travel Advisory for Bangladesh, 20 July 2024
The Bangladesh government has imposed a nationwide curfew on 20 July 2024 in response to escalating violence and demonstrations. Internet services, mobile data networks, and public transport services have been disrupted.
As the situation remains volatile, Singaporeans should defer non-essential travel to Bangladesh. Singaporeans in Bangladesh are advised to remain vigilant, minimise travel out of their homes, monitor the local news closely, and heed instructions of local authorities. Singaporeans are also strongly encouraged to eRegister with MFA at https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg if they have not done so.
Singaporeans in Bangladesh who require consular assistance should contact:
High Commission of the Republic of Singapore in Bangladesh
Address: Ventura Avenue, 5th Floor, CWN(C)-8/B, Gulshan Ave, Dhaka 1212
24hour duty mobile phone: +880-181-955-7146
Landline: +880-2-222-280-404
Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24 hr)
Address: Tanglin, Singapore 248163
Tel: +65 6379 8800/8855
Fax: +65 6476 7302
Email: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg
. . . . .
MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS
SINGAPORE
20 JULY 2024