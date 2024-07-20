Petersburg Family Chiropractic Hosts Successful "The Perfect Storm" Workshop, Plans September Follow-up
EINPresswire.com/ -- Petersburg Family Chiropractic, owned by Dr. Mike Gensler and his wife Jamie, successfully hosted "The Perfect Storm" workshop on June 27th at their clinic. The event, which drew significant interest from parents seeking natural health solutions for their children, saw 20 registrations with 10 attendees participating.
The free workshop provided invaluable information for parents in the Petersburg and Springfield, Illinois area who are searching for natural options and hope for their children to not just survive but thrive. Dr. Gensler delivered a 45-minute presentation covering crucial topics such as the neurologic effects of prenatal stress, the effect of overlooked birth trauma on infants' spines, and the compounding effect of childhood toxins creating a "perfect storm" of neurological stress.
"Our goal is to empower families with specific chiropractic adjustments that address the root cause of nervous system interference," said Dr. Gensler. "This approach can help with issues like ADHD, allergies, sensory processing disorder, and support children on the autism spectrum."
The event featured a catered chicken dinner from local favorite Mom + Pop's, including gluten-free options. Attendees had ample opportunity for questions and one-on-one discussions with Dr. Gensler.
Parents navigating recent diagnoses of neurological degenerative diseases, autism, and related conditions found the presentation particularly beneficial. The workshop highlighted how pediatric chiropractic care can help clear the nervous system, improving children's function, adaptability, and self-regulation.
Petersburg Family Chiropractic plans to host another free event in September, continuing their commitment to educating and supporting local families seeking natural health solutions for their children.
