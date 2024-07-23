Complimentary Financial Education Programming Provided to Community Organizations Across Illinois, NFEC Announces

Illinois Financial Educators Council Logo

Illinois Financial Educators Council

Illinois Financial Educators Council Advisory Board

Illinois Financial Educators Council Advisory Board

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Illinois Financial Educators Council (IFEC) announced today that schools, nonprofits, and other community groups around the state of Illinois will be beneficiaries of donated financial education resources, training, and guidance designed to help organizations develop and scale quality financial education programming. The IFEC is distributing these free resources as part of its greater mission to develop financial capability among Illinoisans.

The Illinois Council plans to share the complimentary resources with educational and community groups across the Prairie State through two pathways: one without qualification requirements, and one that requires compliance with certain eligibility specifications. Learn more about these two paths for participation.

The financial literacy programming was created with an eye toward developing financial education to reach people from all life stages and backgrounds. Organizations with an interest in improving financial capabilities among the people they serve can access these materials at no cost. Making a positive difference in the lives of Prairie State residents lies behind the IFEC’s sponsorship of the donations.

This objective stands in strong alignment with the mission of the National Financial Educators Council (NFEC), the IFEC’s parent body. The NFEC conducts outreach through its state-level affiliates to identify beneficiary groups that help Illinoisans handle their unique financial challenges. Such challenges include food insecurity, with 1.5 million Illinois residents facing hunger according to Feeding America. Further data show that 43% of Illinois renters face likely eviction. On a recent financial literacy test, the average score among Illinois teenagers and young adults was 64.42%, somewhat below the passing level of 70%.

The Illinois Financial Educators Council has expressed a short-term goal to make a positive impact on financial literacy levels across the state. As a longer-term objective, the Illinois Council seeks to help Prairie State residences achieve greater financial empowerment and security.

Donating the comprehensive financial literacy programming offers the IFEC an opportunity to support community organizations interested in raising financial literacy around Illinois with complimentary resources. Complimentary materials and training are accessible for all groups. Certain select organizations will be chosen to receive a fully-developed and managed financial literacy program.

The Illinois Council also offers a local team of financial education speakers who can be booked through their website. These speakers boast top credentials as Certified Financial Educators Instructors (CFEI®) rigorously trained by the National Financial Educators Council. Through this training, they gain skills and expertise that qualify them to deliver scalable, sustainable financial education programming.

Three IFEC Advisory Board members – Elizabeth Cruz, Craig Hill, and Heidi Albert – have provided these complimentary financial wellness resources around Illinois. Cruz is a Certified Personal Financial Wellness Consultant and founder/owner of Moxie Financial Wellness. Hill, founder and CEO of online financial wellness platform SPENDiD, has a BA in Accounting and Business Administration and certifications as a CMA and CIA. Albert holds a JD from New York University and is the Director of People & Culture for the nonprofit organization The Greenwood Project. All three board members are community champions for education, advocacy, and resource distribution to promote Illinois financial wellness.

The IFEC (Illinois Financial Educators Council) represents a state-level chapter of the National Financial Educators Council, a Certified B Corporation® and Accredited Provider through IACET, the leading accrediting entity for continuing education. The NFEC creates these state affiliates as part of its mission to spread the financial wellness message globally, one community at a time.

Claudia Martins
National Financial Educators Council
+1 702-620-3059
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Complimentary Financial Education Programming Provided to Community Organizations Across Illinois, NFEC Announces

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Education, Human Rights, Insurance Industry, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Claudia Martins
National Financial Educators Council
+1 702-620-3059
Company/Organization
National Financial Educators Council
400 S 4th St #500
Las Vegas, Nevada, 89101
United States
+1 714-396-6454
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The National Financial Educators Council is a leading provider of independent financial wellness resources that empowers a global team of financial wellness champions with the resources and training they need to effectively support others in their communities to work toward greater financial security. The National Financial Educators Council’s mission is rooted in providing people with the knowledge and guidance they need to foster greater financial well-being. To accomplish that mission, we mobilize a diverse global force of financial wellness champions and empower them with resources and training so they can effectively support others in their communities to work toward greater financial security. Social Vision: The Financial Educators Council is creating a world where people are informed to make qualified financial decisions and confidently take effective financial action that best helps them meet their basic human needs while moving toward fulfilling their personal, family, and global community goals.

More From This Author
Complimentary Financial Education Programming Provided to Community Organizations Across Illinois, NFEC Announces
National Financial Educators Council Reviews Florida Financial Literacy Standards & Mandates
National Financial Educators Council Reviews California's Proposed Financial Literacy Standards and Mandates
View All Stories From This Author