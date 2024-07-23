Complimentary Financial Education Programming Provided to Community Organizations Across Illinois, NFEC Announces
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Illinois Financial Educators Council (IFEC) announced today that schools, nonprofits, and other community groups around the state of Illinois will be beneficiaries of donated financial education resources, training, and guidance designed to help organizations develop and scale quality financial education programming. The IFEC is distributing these free resources as part of its greater mission to develop financial capability among Illinoisans.
The Illinois Council plans to share the complimentary resources with educational and community groups across the Prairie State through two pathways: one without qualification requirements, and one that requires compliance with certain eligibility specifications. Learn more about these two paths for participation.
The financial literacy programming was created with an eye toward developing financial education to reach people from all life stages and backgrounds. Organizations with an interest in improving financial capabilities among the people they serve can access these materials at no cost. Making a positive difference in the lives of Prairie State residents lies behind the IFEC’s sponsorship of the donations.
This objective stands in strong alignment with the mission of the National Financial Educators Council (NFEC), the IFEC’s parent body. The NFEC conducts outreach through its state-level affiliates to identify beneficiary groups that help Illinoisans handle their unique financial challenges. Such challenges include food insecurity, with 1.5 million Illinois residents facing hunger according to Feeding America. Further data show that 43% of Illinois renters face likely eviction. On a recent financial literacy test, the average score among Illinois teenagers and young adults was 64.42%, somewhat below the passing level of 70%.
The Illinois Financial Educators Council has expressed a short-term goal to make a positive impact on financial literacy levels across the state. As a longer-term objective, the Illinois Council seeks to help Prairie State residences achieve greater financial empowerment and security.
Donating the comprehensive financial literacy programming offers the IFEC an opportunity to support community organizations interested in raising financial literacy around Illinois with complimentary resources. Complimentary materials and training are accessible for all groups. Certain select organizations will be chosen to receive a fully-developed and managed financial literacy program.
The Illinois Council also offers a local team of financial education speakers who can be booked through their website. These speakers boast top credentials as Certified Financial Educators Instructors (CFEI®) rigorously trained by the National Financial Educators Council. Through this training, they gain skills and expertise that qualify them to deliver scalable, sustainable financial education programming.
Three IFEC Advisory Board members – Elizabeth Cruz, Craig Hill, and Heidi Albert – have provided these complimentary financial wellness resources around Illinois. Cruz is a Certified Personal Financial Wellness Consultant and founder/owner of Moxie Financial Wellness. Hill, founder and CEO of online financial wellness platform SPENDiD, has a BA in Accounting and Business Administration and certifications as a CMA and CIA. Albert holds a JD from New York University and is the Director of People & Culture for the nonprofit organization The Greenwood Project. All three board members are community champions for education, advocacy, and resource distribution to promote Illinois financial wellness.
The IFEC (Illinois Financial Educators Council) represents a state-level chapter of the National Financial Educators Council, a Certified B Corporation® and Accredited Provider through IACET, the leading accrediting entity for continuing education. The NFEC creates these state affiliates as part of its mission to spread the financial wellness message globally, one community at a time.
