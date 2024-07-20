Tennessee Highway Patrol Seeks Information in the Shooting of a Tennessee State Trooper

On July 19, at approximately 7:47 p.m. while on patrol in Putnam County on I-40, mile marker 285, near the Burgess Falls exit, Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) Trooper Adam Cothron pulled a white Kia Forte over for a traffic violation. During the interaction with the two black males within the Kia Trooper Cothron was shot. The two males then fled the scene and abandoned the Kia on Hwy 109 near Gallatin, Tenn. Trooper Cothron was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville where he is in stable condition.

Before joining the THP in 2015 Trooper Cothron was a former Deputy Sheriff for the Trousdale County Sheriff’s Office. He is a certified K-9 handler and is an outstanding trooper and comes from a respected law enforcement family, but what he is best known for is being a father and a husband to his wonderful family. We ask that you please keep him and his family in your prayers.

The trooper's body-worn camera recorded an image of a male passenger in the Kia. That person was identified as Braze Rucker, a 29-year-old black male. The THP and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) have obtained warrants for the arrest of Rucker for his Criminal Responsibility of Facilitation of a Felony in relation to the shooting of a THP Trooper Adam Cothron in Putnam County, TN.

The THP, TBI along with countless other law enforcement agencies across Tennessee are collaboratively working to locate Rucker and the other individual(s) of the Kia Forte. We are seeking a non-violent resolution to the apprehension of all individuals involved in this extremely violen situation. The search is ongoing, and we are limited to the information that can be released. Please continue to follow the THP and TBI social media sites for updates.

There is a reward of up to $10,000 being offered for information leading to the arrest of Braze Rucker. If anyone has any information that will help law enforcement locate these individuals, please call 1-800- TBI-Find. If you spot Rucker, do not approach him, he is considered armed and dangerous but instead, we ask that you dial 911 immediately. The TBI has also placed Rucker on T.B.I.'s Most Wanted.