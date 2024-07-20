Civil Rights Attorney and Special Needs Network Founder & President Areva Martin Statement on the Passing of Sheila Jackson Lee

Los Angeles, CA, July 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America’s leading civil rights attorney and Special Needs Network Founder and President Areva Martin issued the following statement on the passing of Sheila Jackson Lee, long-serving Democratic congresswoman and advocate:

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, a tireless advocate for social justice and a fierce champion of reparations. Congresswoman Jackson Lee's unwavering commitment to civil rights and equality has left an indelible mark on our nation and the hearts of all who had the privilege to know her and work alongside her.

I had the distinct honor and privilege of collaborating with Congresswoman Jackson Lee on the critical issue of reparations. Together, we shared the stage at a national Town Hall on reparations in December 2022 in Evanston, Illinois, where her passion and dedication to justice were palpable and inspiring. Her leadership in the passage of HR 40, the bill in Congress addressing reparations, was a testament to her relentless pursuit of equity for African Americans and her belief in rectifying historical injustices.

Congresswoman Jackson Lee's legacy is one of courage, resilience, and an unyielding commitment to fighting for the rights of the marginalized. Her work has paved the way for future generations to continue the fight for justice and equality. At the Special Needs Network, we will honor her memory by continuing to advocate for the causes she championed and strive to make her vision of a just and equitable society a reality.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends, and all who mourn this tremendous loss. Sheila Jackson Lee's spirit will live on through the many lives she touched and the significant progress she made in the fight for social justice.”

Sheila Jackson Lee passed away at the age of 74. For more information, contact communications@snnla.org.

_________________________________________________________________________



Special Needs Network, Inc. is a nonprofit grassroots organization responding to the crisis of autism and other developmental disabilities in underserved communities. We recognize the intersectionality of individuals with disabilities and that their fight for disability rights is inextricably tied to the fight for racial justice and the civil rights of all people.

Special Needs Network communications@snnla.org