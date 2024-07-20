SAO PAULO, July 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading cryptocurrency platform Web3 technology company, has issued updates for July 20, 2024.

OKX, a world-leading cryptocurrency platform and Web3 technology company, today announced OKX Brazil is Diamond Sponsor of Blockchain Rio 2024

OKX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 technology company, is proud to be a Diamond Sponsor of the upcoming Blockchain Rio Festival 2024. The event is set to take place on July 24-25 at EXPOMAG, located at R. Beatriz Larragoiti Lucas, s/n New City, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 20211-175. This sponsorship underscores OKX's commitment to fostering blockchain adoption and innovation in Brazil and across Latin America.

As part of OKX's significant presence at the event, OKX General Manager, Guilherme Sacamone, will deliver a keynote session titled "Innovation and Opportunity: OKX Product Launch" on July 24 at 8:40 AM Brazil time. Attendees can expect engaging presentations, networking opportunities, and insights into OKX's cutting-edge products and services throughout the conference.

Blockchain Rio Festival 2024 promises to showcase the latest in blockchain innovation, bringing together industry leaders, experts, and educators. The event focuses on advancing the tokenized economy and ecosystem development, aligning closely with OKX's mission in the region.

For more details on OKX's participation and exclusive offers for Blockchain Rio attendees, stay tuned to OKX's social media channels or visit okx.com.

