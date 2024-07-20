Submit Release
Mill and Overlay Project Scheduled to Begin on U.S. Highway 81 Near Arlington

For Immediate Release:  Friday, July 19, 2024

Contact:  Dan Sitter PE, Engineer III, 605-882-5166

 

ARLINGTON, S.D. – On Tuesday, July 23, 2024, work will begin to cold mill and pave the shoulders on U.S. Highway 81 from mile marker 119 to 133. During the operations, traffic will be controlled by flaggers and pilot car. Motorists can expect up to a 15 minute delay through the work zone.

Bituminous Paving, Inc., is the contractor for this $9.5 million project. The mill and overlay project is scheduled to be complete before the end of August 2024.

