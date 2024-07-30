Darryl Strawberry Recommends Jack Alan Levine's Free Book Addiction and Recovery Handbook
Free digital copies of author Jack Alan Levine’s book Addiction and Recovery Handbook at JackAlanLevine.com/ebooks
Read this book and it will help you on your new journey to life.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DARRYL STRAWBERRY RECOMMENDS
— Darryl Strawberry
JACK ALAN LEVINE’S FREE EBOOK ADDICTION AND RECOVERY HANDBOOK
Orlando, FL…. Great Hope Publishing announced it is making available free digital copies (E book or PDF) of author Jack Alan Levine’s book Addiction and Recovery Handbook at JackAlanLevine.com/ebooks
The free book addresses the ongoing and rapidly growing crisis of drug and alcohol addiction with a foreword by Darryl Strawberry.
Baseball Hall of Famer, minister and champion of the addiction recovery community Darryl Strawberry said “read this book and it will help you on your new journey to life”.
Other contributors to the book come from leading addiction experts in a variety of therapeutic areas (psychologists, psychiatrists, doctors, treatment center owners, addiction counselors, therapists, recovery program directors, sober home owners and family service professionals) including Dr. Jared Pingleton, psychologist, author and former Director of Counseling at Focus on The Family, David Jenkins psychologist and Director of the addiction counseling program at Liberty University. Philip Dvorak founder of Recovery Church movement. Dr. Adam Bianchini. Graham Barrett, Director of National Admissions for Family First Adolescent Services, Pat Manzo, President of Teen Challenge New England and New Jersey and a variety of other addiction experts.
Levine’s personal experiences and expertise along with the insight of a variety of valued professionals provides the answers, direction, guidance and hope that people who are struggling with this problem need. Levine added “I want to see lives saved and people living up to their God-given potential and not missing out on the blessings of a joyful, happy life. It is my life mission to help people change their lives for the better”.
Also, Great Hope Publishing is making available free digital copies of Levine’s new book The Suicide Slide: Why Businesspeople Commit Suicide
In this new book Levine takes a firsthand look at this mental health crisis and provides insight, explanations and hope for businesspeople dealing with the tragic thoughts of depression, anxiety and hopelessness leading to suicide.
Levine said “there is a mental health crisis facing our society. It fuels suicides and destroys the hopes, dreams and futures of people and their families. I have a first-hand perspective as a business person on the issues and pressures facing people that could possibly lead to suicide”.
All of Levine’s books are available as a free download at: JackAlanLevine.com/eBooks
ABOUT. Great Hope Publishing LLC has been publishing high quality, self-help, inspirational and motivational books since 2010. Author Jack Alan Levine has published 14 books including books on faith, overcoming addiction, business and motivation. Levine’s messages have reached across the country through his speaking appearances at corporations, colleges, churches and conferences. His books have been endorsed and recommended by industry professionals and faith leaders. Great Hope Publishing is proud to be the exclusive publisher for Jack Alan Levine’s books.
SOURCE: GREAT HOPE PUBLISHING LLC
Jack Levine
Great Hope Publishing
+1 954-732-9122
info@greathopepublishing.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Darryl Strawberry Recommends Jack Alan Levine's Free Book Addiction and Recovery Handbook