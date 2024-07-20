Care.Trials and Platinum Eagles Club- Region XXXIV of The Fraternal Order of Eagles Join Forces
Partnership announced during transformative blood donation driveMANILA, THE PHILIPPINES, July 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Care.Trials Inc. (CTI), a solution that employs blockchain and AI technologies to pioneer a new method for connecting patients directly with clinical trial research, enhancing privacy, efficiency, and engagement, has teamed up with Platinum Eagles Club-Region XXXIV of The Fraternal Order of Eagles Philippine Eagles (TFOE-PE), a distinguished fraternal organization comprised of more than 5 million members nationally and over 800,000 across the United States and Canada, dedicated to promoting unity, philanthropy, and community service throughout the Philippines and the world.
As a first step of many in bringing a positive change to community and increasing access to medical research through patient enrollment to Care.Trials, CTI and the Platinum Eagles Club-Region XXXIV of the TFOE-PE staged a blood donation campaign on July 20, 2024, from 9 AM to 3 PM, at the SM Center Antipolo Downtown, Barangay Cherry Antipolo, Marikina-Infanta Highway, Antipolo, where 3,000 participants were expected to attend.
With a rich history and a strong commitment to social causes, the Platinum Eagles Club-Region XXXIV of the TFOE-PE focuses on initiatives that uplift communities, support charitable endeavors, and foster a sense of brotherhood among its members. Through various programs and partnerships, the organization aims to make a positive impact on society, emphasizing values of solidarity, generosity, and civic responsibility.
Designed to empower patients by facilitating access to clinical trials, Care.Trials is an innovative solution developed by Solve.Care, a global healthcare technology company that leverages blockchain solutions to revolutionize the healthcare industry. Powered by blockchain and AI technologies, The Care.Trials solution is designed for simplicity and ease of use—so intuitive that even a grandmother can navigate it in just two minutes. Key features include:
• Anonymous browsing of trials
• Easy mechanisms for liking and connecting with trials
• Pre-screening capabilities
• Unbiased advocacy
• A strict no-pressure policy, ensuring no unsolicited emails or messages
Together, the Platinum Eagles Club-Region XXXIV of the TFOE-PE and Care.Trials aim to find cures for cancer and chronic diseases faster.
“The launch of Care.Trials Network is a historic milestone for humanity. We are reshaping the landscape of healthcare, blockchain, and crypto industries in a way that brings immeasurable benefits to patients, doctors, and researchers worldwide.” said Pradeep Goel, CEO of Care.Trials Inc.and Solve.Care. “By combining the potential of blockchain, zero-knowledge technology, and digital currency, we are empowering individuals and unlocking the full potential of medical research.”
Following this partnership, the Platinum Eagles Club-Region XXXIV of the TFOE-PE and Care.Trials will work closely to empower and engage the patients that the TFOE-PE represents, providing them with unprecedented tools for access, engagement, and participation in relevant research.
About TFOE-PE
The Fraternal Order of Eagles - Philippine Eagles (TFOE-PE) is a prominent fraternal organization committed to promoting unity, philanthropy, and community service throughout the Philippines. This esteemed group of more than 5 million members focuses on initiatives that uplift communities, support charitable causes, and foster a sense of brotherhood among its members. By engaging in various programs and partnerships, TFOE-PE aims to positively impact society, emphasizing values of solidarity, generosity, and civic responsibility. The organization works tirelessly to make a difference in the lives of those in need, aligning its efforts with the broader mission of the Fraternal Order of Eagles to improve and transform communities. Learn more at https://tfoe-pe.com/.
The Fraternal Order of Eagles
The Fraternal Order of Eagles (FOE) is an international non-profit organization founded in 1898 with the mission to unite fraternally in the spirit of liberty, truth, justice, and equality. Known for its charitable giving and community involvement, the FOE has been instrumental in establishing social services and institutions such as the Social Security program in the United States. The organization supports a wide range of causes, including medical research, education, and support for the elderly and children. With a network of over 800,000 members across the United States and Canada, the FOE continues to champion the principles of mutual aid and philanthropy, working to improve the quality of life in the communities it serves. Learn more at https://www.foe.com.
About Care.Trials Inc.
Care.Trials Inc. is a global company that operates the Care.Trials Network. It aims to revolutionize the way individuals access and participate in clinical trials. Care.Trials Inc. is powered by Solve.Care, a leading global healthcare platform that uses blockchain technology to enhance and simplify healthcare processes. With Care.Trials, participants have the opportunity to explore various clinical trials in which they may be eligible to participate.
By leveraging blockchain technology, Care.Trials Inc. aims to improve and simplify healthcare processes related to clinical trials. This includes personalized matching of participants with suitable trials, ensuring prompt compensation for their contributions, and bridging the communication gap between medical information and patient understanding. Care.Trials Inc. is dedicated to developing a transparent, inclusive, and empowering environment for participants to shape the future of medical advancements through their active involvement in clinical trials. Learn more at https://caretrials.net or join our community at https://www.facebook.com/Care.Trials.
About Solve.Care
Solve.Care is a global healthcare technology company that uses blockchain solutions to enhance the efficiency, transparency, and accessibility of healthcare services. Founded in 2017, the company aims to simplify complex healthcare processes by eliminating inefficiencies and intermediaries. Its flagship platform, Care.Wallet, facilitates seamless interaction between patients, providers, and insurers, ensuring secure and transparent transactions. Solve.Care’s innovative approach leverages blockchain and AI technologies to improve care coordination, patient engagement, and data integrity, ultimately leading to better health outcomes and reduced costs. The company is dedicated to transforming the healthcare industry through its commitment to innovation and patient-centric solutions. Learn more at https://solve.care/.
