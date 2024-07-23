Phil Elam (aka COCO BEAN) Burns Bright in BEAUTIFUL at The Beck
Phil Elam shines in BEAUTIFUL at Cleveland's Beck Center For The Arts, with notable performances and music collaborations, showcasing his multifaceted talentCLEVELAND, OHIO, US, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phil Elam, known as Coco Bean, makes his musical debut in Beautiful at Cleveland’s Beck Center For The Arts. Phil is no stranger to the stage, having performed as a concert opener for artists like Nelly and the Village People. An ongoing student and acting training at Angela Boehm & Lauren Nichols' 1st Team Actors Studio, Phil’s acting credits include upcoming feature films Deliverance, directed by Lee Daniels, and the 2024 South By Southwest award-winning feature Bob Trevino starring John Leguizamo and Barbie Ferreira, directed by Tracie Laymon.
Phil Elam, under his stage name Coco Bean, is also making waves in the music industry with his debut track “My Name Is Coco Bean,” featuring hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg, available on Spotify and other platforms. His latest track, “Ain’t Nothing Going On But The Rent,” produced by Mark Ligget, is set to take off in Europe.
Phil expresses immense gratitude for his musical debut journey. “Beautiful: The Carol King Musical is a completely new experience for me, from the incredible support and encouragement from the creative staff and front office team at the Beck Center.”
Directed by Scott Spence, who marks over 100 shows in his 33rd season at The Beck Center for the Arts, Beautiful is a testament to the center’s commitment to excellence. Key personnel contributing to Elam’s debut include Larry Goodpaster (Musical Director), Lauren Marousek (Choreographer), Laurel Held (Associate Choreographer), Sophia Anna O’Brien (Dance Captain), and Logan Lee Edward (Dance Captain).
Phil recounts his serendipitous casting as a Drifter, stemming from a chance meeting with Scott Spence. “I initially had no idea that Scott was the artistic director for The Beck when we first talked. He mentioned he was preparing to direct The Carol King Musical and needed an actor to complete the Drifters quartet. All I heard him say was Carol King,” Phil explained. “And I agreed.” The role wasn’t handed to Elam without effort. He had to audition with Larry Goodpaster and Lauren Marousek. “The level of work and dedication required had to rise to the talent already on board,” Phil noted.
The cast of BEAUTIFUL also includes New York’s Elsie Carlisle (Carol King), Florida’s Mikhail Roberts (Gerry Goffin), Reese Henrick (Cynthia Weil), Chris Richard (Don Kirshner), Susan Stein (Genie Klein), and Jordan Potter (Barry Mann).
Catch Phil Elam’s debut in BEAUTIFUL: The Carol King Musical, running through August 11, 2024, at Beck Center For The Arts, Senney Theatre, 17801 Detroit Ave, Lakewood, Ohio 44107. For more information, visit beckcenter.org or call (216) 541-2540.
Follow Phil Elam on Instagram @philelam or on TikTok @cocobeansuperstar.
