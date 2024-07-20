Announcing the Inaugural Global Bitumen Forum: A Landmark Event for the Bitumen and Asphalt Industry

Global Bitumen Forum 2024

Launch event of Global Bitumen Forum to be held in JW Marriott Marquis Hotel in Dubai on 22nd August 2024

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bitumen Forum-India (BF-I), in collaboration with the International Road Federation (IRF), is delighted to announce the inaugural Global Bitumen Forum (GBF), set to take place on August 22, 2024, at the prestigious JW Marriott Marquis Hotel in Dubai. This landmark event will bring together top bitumen and asphalt associations from around the world, apart from Manufacturers and traders aiming to promote the safe, effective, and efficient use of bitumen in the road and industrial sectors.

About the Global Bitumen Forum (GBF)

The GBF is designed to convene a diverse group of stakeholders, including manufacturers, customers, importers, traders, transporters, road developers, and government and regulatory bodies. Our shared goal is to develop best practices that lead to the construction of better, longer-lasting roads and infrastructure.

Vision

Our vision is to be the leading global platform fostering collaboration, innovation, and sustainable practices within the bitumen and asphalt industry, assuring the development of superior infrastructure worldwide.

Mission

Our mission is to unite industry stakeholders, facilitate the most profitable practices, and drive advancements in the use of bitumen by:

• Streamlining knowledge exchange and collaboration among global industry players.

• Prompting the adoption of emerging technologies and sustainable practices.

• Advocating for environmental and safety compliance.

• Providing a platform for the development and dissemination of innovative solutions and standards for the bitumen and asphalt industry.

Industry Overview

The global bitumen industry is experiencing significant growth, driven by:

• Worldwide infrastructure development

• Supply chain upgrades

• Emerging technologies

• Increasing environmental and safety compliance requirements

Our Initiative

Through our initiatives, we aim to contribute to the construction of safer, more durable, and environmentally friendly roads and industrial infrastructure globally.

Event Details: Global Bitumen Forum

Date: August 22, 2024

Venue: JW Marriott Marquis Hotel, Dubai

Hosts: Bitumen Forum-India (BF-I) in collaboration with the International Road Federation (IRF)

Event Objectives

• Collaboration: Unite key associations and institutions from the global asphalt and bitumen industry.

• Knowledge Exchange: Share solutions to common global challenges, innovative practices, and insights for the safe, sustainable, and optimum usage of bitumen.

• Roadmap Development: Prepare future plans of action, elect executive members, and determine future meeting agendas.

Event Format

• Presentations

• Panel Discussions

Join us in Dubai for an event that promises to set new standards for the bitumen and asphalt sector, driving innovation, sustainability, and excellence in infrastructure development. To register please visit www.globalbitumenforum.com