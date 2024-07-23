Dr. Donald K. Layman Honored with Highest Distinction from the American Society of Nutrition
Dr. Layman Receives Lifetime Achievement Recognition and Continues to Pioneer Health with Metabolic TransformationNEW YORK, US, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Donald K. Layman, a renowned scientist and mastermind behind the innovative brand Metabolic Transformation, has been awarded the highest honor by the American Society of Nutrition (ASN).
Recognized for his lifetime commitment to advancing nutrition science and improving global health, Dr. Layman was recently inducted as an ASN Fellow. This prestigious accolade highlights his substantial contributions to the field and his dedication to enhancing human health through rigorous scientific research.
Dr. Donald K. Layman is professor Emeritus in the Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He is internationally recognized for his research about dietary protein and amino acids.
He has extensive research focused on muscle development and in studies of metabolic regulation for obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular disease.
He is widely sought as a keynote speaker at professional meetings, medical conferences, and as a consultant to major food companies.
Over 120-peer reviewed research publications
30 years as Professor of Nutrition at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Head of the Department of Foods and Nutrition
Associate Dean of the College of Agriculture
Doctorate degree in nutrition and biochemistry
Master’s degree in biochemistry
Dr. Layman’s work in nutrition science has been pivotal in understanding the role of muscle-driven metabolism in achieving optimal health. His extensive research has laid the foundation for Metabolic Transformation, a brand he founded to bring scientifically-backed nutritional solutions to the public.
Metabolic Transformation focuses on promoting muscle health through a unique approach that balances macronutrients to ignite metabolism, increase energy, and build lean muscle, which is crucial for long-term health.
The Metabolic Transformation program offers more than just meal replacement shakes; it provides a comprehensive nutritional plan tailored to individual health goals. The program incorporates Dr. Layman’s scientifically formulated meal replacement shakes, which are perfectly balanced with the right amounts of proteins, carbohydrates, and fiber. These shakes are designed to kickstart metabolism and support muscle growth, making them one of the most effective options available on the market.
Participants in the Metabolic Transformation program benefit from Dr. Layman’s extensive knowledge and expertise, learning how to incorporate macro-balanced meals using whole foods into their diet. For more information about the Metabolic Transformation program and to purchase the meal replacement shakes, visit Metabolic Transformation Store.
To explore Dr. Layman’s research findings and understand the science behind muscle metabolism, visit Metabolic Transformation Science. The site includes several articles authored by Dr. Layman explaining the importance of muscle metabolism and its impact on overall health.
Dr. Layman's recent induction as an ASN Fellow marks a significant milestone in his career, recognizing his unwavering dedication to the field of nutrition. Through Metabolic Transformation, he continues to influence and improve lives by making scientifically-proven nutritional strategies accessible to everyone.
