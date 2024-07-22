A Complete Guide To The World Of Economics

Book cover of Principles of Economics Essentials You Always Wanted To Know Cledwyn Fernandez, author of Principles of Economics Essentials You Always Wanted To Know by Vibrant Publishers

Vibrant’s Principles of Economics Essentials promises to be the go-to guide for beginners.

Vibrant Publishers' new book simplifies economics like never before. 'Principles of Economics Essentials You Always Wanted To Know' (Principles of Economics Essentials) is written by seasoned economist Cledwyn Fernandez. The book tackles complex economics concepts in an easy-to-understand manner which makes it the perfect guidebook for beginners in the field. The book was released on July 18, 2024 and is now available for purchase on www.vibrantpublishers.com and Amazon.

“This is a book for everyone,” says Cledwyn, the author of the book. “You may be a school student aiming to pursue economics as a college degree, a young working professional looking to learn basic economics for your work, or even someone far away from the world of economics, but wanting to understand how this subject is related to life. This book has been written keeping in mind the broader audience who will probably be entering the world of economics for the first time.”

The unique structure of the book is what makes it suitable for both coursework and self-learning. The book begins with a brief introduction to the ten principles of economics. It then dives into concepts like demand and supply, market equilibrium, elasticity, monopoly, and fiscal and monetary policies. Each chapter in this book contains real-life applications that complement the theoretical concepts. Practical examples and case studies are used throughout the book to enhance understanding for self-learners. The book also comes with chapter summaries, quiz questions, and online resources for students and instructors to help aid the teaching-learning process for anyone who would like to adopt this book in their course curriculum.

Principles of Economics Essentials is part of Vibrant Publishers Self-Learning Management series. This series is designed to address every aspect of business and help new managers, career switchers, entrepreneurs, and students learn essential management lessons.

About the Author

Cledwyn Fernandez is a seasoned economist, professor, and a Fellow at The Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER). He has experience in both academics and policy think tanks. He works in the area of development economics and public policy, closely aligned with issues around financial inclusion, labor markets, development financing, and policy evaluation. Cledwyn holds a Ph.D. in Economics and is a gold medalist in M.A. in Economics.

About the Self-Learning Management Series

The Self-Learning Management Series is designed to address every aspect of business and help students, new managers, career switchers, and entrepreneurs learn essential management lessons. Each book contains fundamentals, important concepts, and standard and well-known principles as well as practical ways of application of the subject matter, in a compact format that is very easy to interpret.

About Vibrant Publishers LLC

Vibrant Publishers LLC is a Colorado-based book publishing house that started its operations in 2011 and focuses on publishing high-quality books for entrepreneurs, IT professionals, management professionals, and graduate students. Vibrant Publishers has redefined how rich content can be made available to today's fast-paced generation. This new generation's need-to-know-now attitude and a highly competitive business environment have triggered this series of books with ‘just the essential information’. Vibrant Publishers is committed to publishing books that are content-rich, concise, and approachable, enabling more people to read and benefit from them.

Title: Principles of Economics Essentials You Always Wanted To Know

Publisher: Vibrant Publishers

ISBN: Paperback - 9781636512334

Hardback - 9781636512358

E-Book - 9781636512341