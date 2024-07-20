Submit Release
TBI Special Agents Investigating Montgomery County Officer-Involved Shooting

At the request of 19th Judicial District Attorney General Robert Nash, TBI special agents continue to investigate the circumstances of a Friday afternoon officer-involved shooting in Montgomery County.

Preliminary information indicates the incident happened at approximately 2:20 in the 1300 block of College Street in Clarksville, where a deputy of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office located a stolen vehicle at a gas station. After he confronted the driver, for reasons under investigation, the situation escalated and the deputy fired upon the car and its two occupants.

The two subjects were able to drive from the scene and, at a second location, the passenger jumped or was pushed from the vehicle and was run over by the car. When law enforcement tended to him, they found he had been shot.

At a third nearby location, another law enforcement officer was able to stop the subject vehicle, after which the officer discovered the driver had also been shot. Medics transported both subjects to the hospital for medical treatment. No law enforcement officers were hurt in the incident.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement. 

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit. Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com

