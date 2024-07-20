State health officials provide updated data on human cases of avian flu in poultry workers

Workers were culling poultry at a farm in northeast Colorado

Denver (July 19, 2024) — In coordination with the Colorado Department of Agriculture, the State Emergency Operations Center, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reports an additional confirmed human case of avian flu, bringing the total to six confirmed human cases of avian flu in people who were working directly with infected poultry at a commercial egg layer operation in Weld County.

The workers, who were culling poultry, had mild symptoms, including conjunctivitis (pink eye) and common respiratory infection symptoms. None were hospitalized. CDC continues to state that the risk of avian flu to the general public is low. Epidemiologists both here in Colorado and at CDC are monitoring for genetic variations in the virus and changes in transmission patterns.

It is safe to eat properly handled and cooked poultry products. The proper handling and cooking of poultry, meat, and eggs kills bacteria and viruses, including avian flu viruses.

If you work with dairy cows or poultry that may have avian flu and you start to feel sick, seek medical care or call CDPHE at 303-692-2700 (after normal business hours: 303-370-9395). The Department can help you get a flu test and medicine if needed. More information about avian flu in humans is available at https://cdphe.colorado.gov/animal-related-diseases/hpai-h5n1.

