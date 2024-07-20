METHODE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Methode Electronics, Inc. on Behalf of Methode Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Methode Electronics, Inc. (“Methode” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MEI) on behalf of Methode stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Methode has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On July 14, 2023, Methode announced that "[o]n July 10, 2023, Joseph Khoury was placed on leave from his position as Chief Operating Officer . . . , and his powers, authority and duties as such officer of the Company were suspended." On this news, Methode's stock price fell $0.53 per share, or 1.57%, to close at $33.27 per share on July 14, 2023.

Then, on December 7, 2023, Methode announced that the Company had removed Joseph Khoury from his position as Chief Operating Officer and terminated him as an employee. On this news, Methode's stock price fell $2.27 per share, or 9.27%, to close at $22.13 per share on December 7, 2023.

