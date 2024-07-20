July 19, 2024

DR-4783-WV MA-037

DR-4787-WV MA-005

FEMA News Desk: 215-931-5597

FEMAR3NewsDesk@fema.dhs.gov

Media Advisory

West Virginia Disaster Recovery Centers Reopening Saturday, July 20

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The Disaster Recovery Centers in West Virginia will resume regular hours of operation on Saturday, July 20, 2024.

The sites and hours are as follow. Please note that the Wayne County Disaster Recovery Center will close permanently at 6 p.m., Saturday, July 20.

Kanawha County Disaster Recovery Center Tyler Mountain FD 5380 Big Tyler Road Charleston, WV 25313 Hours of operation: Monday - Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed on Sundays

Kanawha County Disaster Recovery Center Recreation Center 2601 Fairlawn Ave Dunbar, WV 25064 Hours of operation: Monday - Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed on Sundays

Wayne County Mobile Disaster Recovery Center Wayne County Office of Emergency Management 1 Hendricks St. Wayne, WV 26651 Hours of operation: Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closing permanently at 6 p.m., Saturday, July 20, 2024

Ohio County Disaster Recovery Center U.S. Army Reserve Center 25 Armory Dr. Wheeling, WV 26003 Hours of operation: Monday - Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed on Sundays

Hancock County Disaster Recovery Center New Cumberland City Hall 104 North Court St New Cumberland, WV 26407 Hours of operation: Monday - Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed on Sundays

Survivors can continue to call FEMA for assistance at 800-621- FEMA (3362). The toll-free telephone line operates from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.

The fastest and easiest way to apply for assistance is by visiting www.disasterassistance.gov.

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page,www.fema.gov/disaster/4783, www.fema.gov/disaster/4787 and www.facebook.com/FEMA.

