U.S. Chamber Declares Major Legal Victory Over Defeated NLRB Joint Employer Rule

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Friday, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce declared a major legal victory for American businesses of all sizes, including franchises and contractors, and the workers they employ, after the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) filed a motion to dismiss its appeal of the joint employer rule in the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. U.S. Chamber of Commerce Litigation Center Executive Vice President and Chief Counsel Daryl Joseffer issued the following statement:

“This is a major legal victory and an important acknowledgment by the NLRB. The agency’s joint employer rule overstepped its constitutional and statutory authority with this unlawful rule.”

“While the victory means our lawsuit is over, the U.S. Chamber will remain vigilant in watching whether the NLRB continues to overstep its authority at the expense of American workers and businesses, and we will be ready to take appropriate action if needed."