DHRD – News Release – SkillBridge Partnership between the US Department of Defense and the State of Hawai‘i Executive Branch

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

BRENNA HASHIMOTO

SKILLBRIDGE PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN THE US DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE AND THE STATE OF HAWAIʻI EXECUTIVE BRANCH

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 17, 2024

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Human Resources Development (DHRD) has been accepted as an industry partner by the United States Department of Defense (DoD) to participate in the DoD SkillBridge Program, which allows retiring and transitioning service members to apply for and, upon selection, to receive hands-on experience in a state government career within the last 180 days of their service.

Each year approximately 10,000 service members leave the military in Hawai‘i and re-enter civilian life. SkillBridge provides an invaluable chance for service members to work and learn civilian career areas and to bridge the often-challenging transition between military life and civilian employment. Additionally, while in the program, service members can concurrently undergo the application process to enter a rewarding career in Hawaiʻi state government.

“The state of Hawaiʻi recognizes the skills that service members bring from the military, and we are excited to partner with them through the SkillBridge program,” said DHRD Director Brenna Hashimoto. “Participating in the SkillBridge program is an incredible opportunity to increase our hiring potential while providing stability to those that will make the islands their home as they transition out of the military.”

https://skillbridge.org To be considered for program participation, service members should visit the My Opportunities section of the U.S. DoD SkillBridge at

https://www.dhrd.hawaii.gov/skillbridge This program is free and open to active members of the Armed Forces of the United States that are in their final 180 days of military service in the state of Hawai‘i. Additional information may be found at

Contact:

Dean C. Kai

Recruiter

Hawai‘i Department of Human Resources Development

Phone: 808-587-1152

Erin Conner

Public Information Officer

Hawai‘i Department of Human Resources Development

Phone: 808-587-1120