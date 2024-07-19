2024-34 AG NEWS RELEASE – DEPT. OF THE ATTORNEY GENERAL SEARCHING FOR SEX OFFENDER WHO FAILED TO REGISTER LOCATION

DEPARTMENT OF THE ATTORNEY GENERAL

News Release 2024-34

DEPARTMENT OF THE ATTORNEY GENERAL SEARCHING FOR SEX OFFENDER WHO FAILED TO REGISTER LOCATION

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 19, 2024

HONOLULU – The Department of the Attorney General is looking for Ricardo M. Blenman. Blenman is a convicted sex offender who failed to register his address by Friday, July 19. Once located, he will be arrested for failure to comply with covered sex offender registration requirements.

While stationed in the U.S. Army on O‘ahu in 2018, Blenman was accused of sexually abusing a minor in his care between 2014 and 2017. Blenman was convicted in a military court in 2018 of aggravated sexual contact, assault consummated by battery, and administering a drug/intoxicant, and sentenced to three years of imprisonment. Following release from federal prison, Blenman was required to register as a sex offender and provide an update if there is an address change. It was recently discovered that Blenman relocated to O‘ahu in 2021 and failed to register his new address.

“Blenman should have complied with the law by registering his address when he moved to Hawaiʻi. His failure to register resulted in criminal action taken against him. We will pursue his capture and hold him accountable,” said Attorney General Anne Lopez.

Failure to comply with covered sex offender registration requirements is a Class C felony which carries a maximum sentence of five years.

Blenman is currently pending a hearing in Honolulu District Court on Fourth Degree Sex Assault charges for an unrelated matter.

Anyone with information that could help locate Blenman should call the Investigations Division of the Department of the Attorney General at 808-586-1240.

All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

The public can view an online directory of Hawaiʻi registered sex offenders and other covered offenders, and sign up for email alerts through the Department’s “Hawai‘i Sex Offender Search” mobile app. Those without a mobile device can also view an online directory of Hawai‘i registered sex offenders and other covered offenders and sign up for email alerts at http://sexoffenders.ehawaii.gov.

