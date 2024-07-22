Alabama Mesothelioma Victims Center Appeals to the Family of a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma or Lung Cancer anywhere in Alabama to Call the Birmingham Based Environmental Litigation Group About Compensation

"If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere in Alabama, call the Birmingham based Environmental Litigation Group anytime at 866-714-6466. ” — Alabama Mesothelioma Victims Center

MOBILE , ALABAMA , USA, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Alabama Mesothelioma Victims Center, "We are appealing to the family of a Navy Veteran in Alabama who served in the navy in the 1960s, 1970s or 1980s and has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer to please call the Birmingham based Environmental Litigation Group anytime at 866-714-6466. The Environmental Litigation Group is Alabama's premier mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer law firm, and they consistently get the best possible compensation results for their clients.

"Typically, a Navy Veteran who will develop mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer was exposed to asbestos on a navy ship or submarine, they maintained equipment on the vessel, or they were part of a repair or maintenance crew on a ship or submarine. The other possibility is as a sailor they were required to stay on their ship or submarine while it was in drydock or a shipyard for an overhaul or maintenance. Shipyard exposure to asbestos for a sailor might have been the worst type because they were on their ship-submarine during the repairs.

"If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran with just diagnosed mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere in Alabama, please call the Birmingham based Environmental Litigation Group anytime at 866-714-6466. We are certain you will be glad you did." https://www.elglaw.com

The Alabama Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Birmingham, Montgomery, Mobile, Huntsville, Tuscaloosa or anywhere in Alabama. https://Alabama.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

Suggestions from the Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Alabama or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

* “Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

* “Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

* “Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

* “Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

If a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere else in the nation-or their family members would like some very honest suggestions as to what lawyer-law firm to call-please call the Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 866-714-6466."We have been assisting people with mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer for nearly two decades, we have assembled the most amazing mesothelioma, and asbestos exposure lung cancer attorneys in the nation-and we would be honored to make recommendations. We want people like this to receive the best possible compensation results. There is no other service like this in the nation." https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com