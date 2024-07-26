Brion K Hanks’ Tales of a Traveler in Poetry and Prose, A Timeless Collection of Heartfelt Reflections

Tales of a Traveler in Poetry and Prose available on Amazon and other online bookstores "Tales of a Traveler in Poetry and Prose" by Brion K Hanks Author, Brion K Hanks in his Home Office where he writes his Poetry Cave exploration on Prince of Whales Island, AK Brion K Hanks as a Construction Safety Manager

Brion K Hanks' beloved work, Tales of a Traveler in Poetry and Prose Returns Under His Own Imprint, Global Ambassador Press

I write poetry that is intended to be inspirational and thought-provoking and which will connect with the soul of humanity.” — Brion K Hanks

PRINEVILLE, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The poetic efforts of Brion K Hanks seeks to share the light of his poetry as his way to uplift humanity for its own sake. It’s been said, “The poetry and prose by Brion K Hanks is a safe haven where hope illuminates his intent to comfort and validate inherent human feelings.” Never assume paper and ink cannot alter brains and hearts. Brion K. Hanks, the acclaimed poet and writer, has independently republished his latest collection, now under his own official imprint, Global Ambassador Press. The author aspires to spread a powerful message of love, comfort, and inspiration, captivating readers worldwide.

Tales of a Traveler in Poetry and Prose, by Brion K Hanks, is beyond simply an outlet of self-expression; but is also a bridge for connecting and establishing good relationships. Hanks wants to inspire and encourage readers to do the same, to be more passionate, and use their own distinct voices to make a difference. In doing so, author Brion K Hanks felt a sense of responsibility and accountability, urging people to play an active role for improving our common future.

Brion K Hanks' collection of poetry and prose touches on the plethora of setbacks and troubles that many people endure when they lose faith in their potential to have a positive influence in the lives of others. Hanks’ words are a comfort to the soul and offer solace to those who have experienced loss and comfort to those who have known the depth of love and the complexities of pain. His book stands as a potent message where positive individual acts can massively transform our world in ways to improve today and all tomorrows.

Brion K Hanks writes, “I continue to be a mind traveler who enjoys writing poetry that can be helpful to the human family and I do firmly believe that right human relations are desperately needed in this world of ours. To that end I write poetry and prose with the human family in mind.”

As Hanks so eloquently puts it, “Knowing each of us is a traveler, as well, we are the stars of our own life story. A story in which we write hopefully with no regrets. On a daily basis, each of us should ask ourselves, what will we do to avoid making our world worse? Leading with passion and purpose that is constructive for right human relations will go a long way towards a better world.”

“I am open to hearing from you regarding the poetry and prose I’ve shared in Tales of a Traveler in Poetry and Prose. It is my hope that you connected with poems you found to be inspirational; perhaps comforting due to your own loss; and regarding experiences with love as well. I invite you to share with family and friends as your means to make a difference with others.”

Brion K Hanks’ Tales of a Traveler in Poetry and Prose invites all readers to connect with others, share their human experiences and, as well, who rightly aspire to build upon a better tomorrow.

Tales of a Traveler in Poetry and Prose, by Brion K Hanks, will be a great addition to your book collection and is for poetry aficionados who value imagery, strength of feeling, and philosophical thinking. Hanks infuses personal experiences through his writing, and offers readers a source of hope throughout life's uncertainty. Brion K Hanks’ Tales of a Traveler in Poetry and Prose is available on Amazon and other online bookstores. Readers can also visit www.BrionKHanks-Poetry.com to grab a copy and learn more about the author.