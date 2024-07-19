White supremacist leader’s Berkeley rioting charges reinstated by appeals court

A federal appeals court reinstated rioting charges Thursday against the leader of a white-supremacist group and one of his followers for violence in Berkeley and three other cities in 2017, rejecting a judge’s conclusion that prosecutors had unfairly targeted them while sparing their left-wing antagonists.
