In Luzerne County, Governor Shapiro Highlights Economic Development Investments Secured in 2024-25 Budget to Turn Dirt into Jobs, Make PA More Competitive, and Attract More Businesses

Governor Shapiro secured $500 million for site development, including $400 million for the PA SITES program to make Pennsylvania more competitive on a national scale, attract more businesses, and create good-paying jobs in the bipartisan 2024-25 budget.

Duryea, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro and Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger joined leaders in Luzerne County for a ceremonial bill signing of the new bipartisan budget that Governor Shapiro signed into law last week.

The 2024-25 budget delivers on the Governor’s key priorities to make Pennsylvania more competitive economically – securing $500 million for site development, including $400 million for the PA SITES (Pennsylvania Strategic Investments to Enhance Sites) program, which could build on the manufacturing progress local companies are making in Northeast Pennsylvania.

“As Secretary Siger and I have traveled the Commonwealth meeting with businesses, we’ve heard loud and clear that more state investment is needed to develop more sites so that these companies can grow and expand their operations right here,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “Last year, our PA SITES pilot program made $10 million in grants available for developers and companies – and we secured $500 million for site development in this year’s budget to build on that progress to turn more dirt into jobs, help Pennsylvania compete for more transformational economic development projects, and invest that money back into our communities.”

Governor Shapiro and Secretary Siger have heard from companies across the Commonwealth – and those outside of the Commonwealth who are looking to expand into Pennsylvania or establish operations here – that having more readily available state funding to develop vacant sites is an important priority for them.

During the application period for the PA SITES pilot program, DCED received 102 applications requesting more than $236 million in funding – far outweighing the existing $10 million in funding from the 2023-24 budget. The bipartisan budget Governor Shapiro signed last week delivers that critically needed state investments to make sites more competitive for prospective businesses through better transportation access, utility extensions, or grading of pad-ready sites.

“We’re here today to celebrate a huge win for Pennsylvania’s economy and for our competitiveness. Thanks to bipartisan support for Governor Shapiro’s budget, we now have $500 million to invest in site development, which our communities and regions, like right here in NEPA, need to compete to attract good, family-sustaining jobs,” said DCED Secretary Rick Siger. “I’m excited to get to work on getting these additional funds out the door to our communities and can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

The Governor ceremonially signed the bill at Duryea-based Production Systems Automation, a system integrator and manufacturer of robotic solutions, experimental ammunitions, drive systems, controls and custom machine building. Since 2016, PSA has grown from 5 employees to 90 employees across its Aston, Duryea, and Lawrence locations. The PA SITES program could help companies like Production Systems Automation expand to new sites, further growing their presence in Pennsylvania and creating jobs.

“I am deeply honored to stand before you today for the signing of such an important package for the future of Pennsylvania’s manufacturing and technology industry,” said Michael McHale, President & CEO of Production Systems Automation, Inc. “The PA SITES program will allow manufacturing companies like ours to grow, develop the next generation of manufacturing talent and provide a future for Pennsylvanians, and gives companies like ours a chance to grow and compete on a national stage.”

The 2024-25 budget received bipartisan support for site development incentives to help Pennsylvania catch up to other states like Ohio, New York, and Virginia, who allocate more annual funding to site development to support companies’ major business expansions.

“I am excited to join Governor Shapiro hear today in Duryea to highlight innovative economic growth and development programs include in this year’s budget,” said Representative Jim Haddock. “A new $500 million in site development program, including $400 million to create the Pennsylvania Strategic Investments to Enhance Sites (PA SITES) program to bring more shovel ready commercial and industrial sites to Pennsylvania, $20 million for the Main Street Matters program to support small businesses that are the backbone of communities here in Luzerne and Lackawanna Counites.”

“Our job in the legislature is to leave the Commonwealth better than the way we found it – and in my final budget here as a legislator in my 10 years, I’m proud to say that we have done that,” said Representative Aaron Kaufer. “Governor, when you came to announce this budget, you said we are going to transform and compete and win in Pennsylvania – and that’s exactly what this budget did. This budget is a win for northeastern Pennsylvania. I’m proud to be part of the bipartisan team that helped bring this together help get this budget done. The PA SITES program that will truly transform northeastern Pennsylvania, allowing us to compete on an international scale and make sure that we’re winning.”

“Governor Shapiro’s leadership in bringing Democrats and Republicans together shows his dedication to Pennsylvania’s working families. In a state with a divided legislature, he’s proven that by working together, we can achieve real results,” said Senator Marty Flynn. “His ambitious budget is a product of hard work and compromise, focused on investing in our communities and creating good-paying jobs. By securing nearly $2 billion in private sector investments and cutting down red tape, the Governor is making Pennsylvania a leader in job creation and economic growth. Governor Shapiro’s long-term economic plan is a call to action for all of us, and we’re committed to supporting his vision to keep Pennsylvania open for business.”

Site development is also a key component of Governor Shapiro’s Economic Development strategy – which has received praise from economic development and community leaders across the Commonwealth for setting the first comprehensive vision for the Commonwealth’s economic development in nearly two decades.

“Today, we recognize that support and we also celebrate the historic investment made in Economic Development in this year’s bipartisan budget and the significant impact this will have for our future economy and growth,” said Lindsay Griffin-Boylan, President & CEO of the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce and Chamber of Business & Industry. “This budget not only makes us competitive now, but prepares this region and this Commonwealth to be the leader in economic development, job creation, and innovation for years to come.”

“Thank you, Mike, and the PSA Systems team for hosting us today as Governor Shapiro and Secretary Siger visit Luzerne County to share highlights of the Commonwealth’s new budget that includes significant investment in economic and workforce development designed to make Pennsylvania more attractive and competitive to businesses,” said Michelle Mikitish, President of the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce. “In addition to the PA SITES Program, the budget also includes $20 Million for the Main Street Matters program to support small business. Over 7,000 small businesses are the backbone of the 76 municipalities that make up Luzerne County. The Main Street Matters program is a much-needed resource that will support the growth of small business and strengthen our communities.”

The $500 million for site development secured in the 2024-25 budget builds on the $13 million in PA First funding Governor Shapiro secured in the 2023-24 budget – including $10.6 million of which was made available for the PA SITES pilot program. The bipartisan budget also includes:

$20 million for the Main Street Matters program to support small businesses and commercial corridors that are the backbone of communities across our Commonwealth.

$20 million in state funding for small minority-owned businesses in Pennsylvania.

$15 million for tourism marketing to boost our economy, attract more visitors, and support good-paying jobs – building on the Governor’s launch of the Great American Getaway brand to encourage tens of millions within a few hours’ drive to visit Pennsylvania.

You can read Pennsylvania’s first economic development strategy in 20 years online. For more information on the PA SITES program, visit DCED’s website. You can read more about how the Governor’s budget will create economic opportunity for all Pennsylvanians online.

