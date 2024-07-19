Canadian Company FireSwarm Solutions Inc Qualifies for Prestigious XPRIZE Wildfire Autonomous Wildfire Response Track

SQUAMISH, British Columbia, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FireSwarm Solutions Inc is proud to announce that it has been selected by the XPRIZE Wildfire’s independent judging panel as one of the 29 Qualified Teams from around the world to advance to the next round of the XPRIZE Wildfire Autonomous Wildfire Response track. This cohort of interdisciplinary teams will equally share a $750,000 milestone prize purse.



The XPRIZE Wildfire competition aims to revolutionize wildfire detection and response through innovative technology. The Autonomous Wildfire Response track challenges teams around the globe to develop solutions that can autonomously detect, assess, and respond to wildfires, ultimately reducing the devastating impacts of these natural disasters. Read more here .

“We are thrilled to be recognized as one of the leading teams in this prestigious competition,” says Alex Deslauriers, CEO of FireSwarm Solutions Inc “With 2023 being the worst fire season on record in Canada, many people witnessed fires advancing toward their homes and businesses and felt helpless to do anything about it. The destruction was unprecedented. On August 18, 2023, our own family experienced the total devastation of a Rank 6 wildfire firsthand when a fire tornado uprooted ancient trees and obliterated everything in its path. At that moment, I knew I would dedicate my career to making a significant difference in the fight against wildfires. Qualification in the XPRIZE Wildfire Competition is a testament to the commitment, innovative spirit, and momentum of our team and co-founders, David Thanh and Melanie Bitner.”

FireSwarm™ will be pre-positioning and deploying autonomous drone swarms for rapid, precise wildfire suppression.

FireSwarm's mission is to integrate cutting-edge drone technology with advanced flight automation and logistics to deliver cost-effective solutions for governments, industries, and special interest groups. By offering a comprehensive end-to-end solution, the company strives to provide faster, safer, and more efficient methods to combat wildfires, safeguarding people, property, and our planet.

As the competition advances, and with Pilot Projects scheduled for this fall and winter, FireSwarm’s team is hyper focused on refining its technology. The company is enthusiastic about collaborating with partners and stakeholders to push the boundaries of wildfire management.

For more information about FireSwarm Solutions Inc, or to learn how to invest, partner, and support its mission, please visit www.FireSwarm.com or contact Melanie Bitner, Chief Marketing Officer.

About FireSwarm Solutions Inc. — Autonomous drone swarms for rapid, precise wildfire suppression. FireSwarm Solutions Inc is a startup comprised of multidisciplinary experts, developing a comprehensive wildfire management solution. By leveraging advanced autonomous heavy-lift, long-endurance drone technology, along with AI and machine learning algorithms, the company is committed to enhancing the detection, assessment, and response to wildfires, ensuring the safety of people, property and natural resources.

