Peterson Smith Equine Hospital Unveils State-of-the-Art CT Wing, Enhancing Equine Healthcare
Peterson Smith Equine Hospital is pleased to announce its latest enhancement in equine healthcare with the inauguration of our recently completed CT Wing.OCALA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peterson Smith Equine Hospital is pleased to formally announce its latest enhancement in equine healthcare with the inauguration of our recently completed CT Wing.
This significant addition underscores our commitment to advancing diagnostic capabilities for the benefit of our patients and clients.
The project included comprehensive upgrades to our lobby and examination rooms, along with the construction of a cutting-edge standing surgery suite. The highlight of this development is the installation of the Qalibra Aquillion Exceed LB Computed Tomography (CT) system.
Featuring industry-leading technology and a large (90cm) bore, this advanced CT unit enables safe and efficient diagnostic imaging of patients under standing sedation or general anesthesia. The enhanced imaging capabilities provide our veterinary team with critical information, ultimately improving our equine patients' health outcomes.
"With access to these detailed three-dimensional images from the CT scan as part of our diagnostic process, we can confidently identify specific issues and plan surgeries and treatment more effectively. Whether it's extracting a tooth, addressing a sinus issue, or diagnosing some rare conditions of the skull and neck, the CT scan provides clear insights," Dr. Faith Hughes states. "The CT scan pinpoints the location and severity of disease and allows our treatments to be less invasive and more thorough. Such details are clearly visible on the CT scan but often elusive on traditional X-rays."
We anticipate that adding the in-house CT system will greatly contribute to our ongoing dedication to providing exceptional patient care for our equine community.
Cynthia Harper
Peterson Smith Equine Hospital + Compl
+1 352-237-6151
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram