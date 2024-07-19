Submit Release
News Search

There were 943 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,085 in the last 365 days.

Restaurants Canada Thankful a Tentative Deal has been Reached in the LCBO Labour Dispute

Toronto, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Restaurants Canada congratulates the LCBO and Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) in reaching a tentative agreement. The strike created a challenging situation for our industry, and we are thankful the parties have reached a deal.

We are grateful to the Ford government, LCBO management and staff for their tireless efforts to prioritize restaurants and bars by allocating limited resources to our sector. This prioritizing helped mitigate the negative impacts of the strike. Restaurants and bars could continue to operate and serve communities and visitor during our peak season.

“Our operators are breathing a sigh of relief,” said Kelly Higginson, President & CEO, Restaurants Canada. “The past few weeks have been extremely challenging during this critical time of year. The support of our industry by the Ford government during this strike is appreciated.”

The food service industry in Ontario is a $44.5 billion sector, employing nearly 445,000 individuals. Around 14,000 locations rely significantly on alcohol sales for their revenue.


Annette Goerner
Restaurants Canada
613-818-6941
media@restaurantscanada.org

You just read:

Restaurants Canada Thankful a Tentative Deal has been Reached in the LCBO Labour Dispute

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more