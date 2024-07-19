McMann Capital Introduces Innovative Wealth Builder Line of Credit Program for Businesses
EINPresswire.com/ -- McMann Capital is thrilled to unveil its latest offering, the Wealth Builder Line of Credit Program, designed to not only provide essential working capital but also assist in wealth accumulation while growing the assets used to secure the line.
Unlike traditional programs, the Wealth Builder Line of Credit Program does not mandate real estate as collateral.
Instead, businesses can leverage alternative forms such as savings, US Treasuries, bonds, securities, ETFs, or mutual funds to access funding.
Key Highlights of the Program Include:
Loan Amounts: Ranging from $250,000 to $20,000,000
Term: Ongoing with monthly interest-only payments
Interest Rate: Prime Minus 1%
Leverage: Highly favorable based on the collateral (up to 100%)
Minimum FICO Score: 670
No Personal Guarantees: Not reported on your credit history
Managed by an FDIC-backed institution, clients can have peace of mind knowing they are engaging with a well-regulated platform when opting for this revolutionary program.
"Walt Trock, Managing Director at McMann Capital, expressed enthusiasm about the launch, stating, "We are excited to offer businesses a unique opportunity to access up to $20 million in business lines of credit that not only provide financial support but also focus on building wealth effectively."
For more information about the Wealth Builder Line of Credit Program and to schedule a consultation with our experts, please contact Walt Trock at 312-643-5054 or click here to set an appointment with no obligation.
Invest in your business's future with McMann Capital's innovative Wealth Builder Line of Credit Program.
Walt Trock
Walt Trock
Mcmann Capital
+1 312-643-5054
wtrock@mcmanncapital.com