H.R. 7189, Congenital Heart Futures Reauthorization Act of 2024

H.R. 7189 would reauthorize the appropriation of $10 million each year from 2025 through 2029 for the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to carry out research, surveillance, and awareness activities on congenital heart disease. The bill also would require HHS to report to the Congress on its current activities related to congenital heart disease and a strategy for improving efforts to raise public awareness and train health care professionals in that area. In 2024, the Congress appropriated $8 million for those activities.

Based on historical spending patterns for those activities and assuming the appropriation of the authorized amounts, CBO estimates that implementing the bill would cost $43 million over the 2024-2029 period and $7 million after 2029.