Submit Release
News Search

There were 946 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,089 in the last 365 days.

H.R. 7189, Congenital Heart Futures Reauthorization Act of 2024

H.R. 7189 would reauthorize the appropriation of $10 million each year from 2025 through 2029 for the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to carry out research, surveillance, and awareness activities on congenital heart disease. The bill also would require HHS to report to the Congress on its current activities related to congenital heart disease and a strategy for improving efforts to raise public awareness and train health care professionals in that area. In 2024, the Congress appropriated $8 million for those activities.

Based on historical spending patterns for those activities and assuming the appropriation of the authorized amounts, CBO estimates that implementing the bill would cost $43 million over the 2024-2029 period and $7 million after 2029.

You just read:

H.R. 7189, Congenital Heart Futures Reauthorization Act of 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more