Cyber Security Pioneer, Daniel Tobok, Launches New Book 'Cyber Certainty™'

Causing Irreversible Transformation in The Cyber Conversation and Fight Against Digital Uncertainty

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyber Security and Intelligence veteran, Daniel Tobok, CEO and founder of CYPFER formally launched the pre-release of his book aimed to reinvent the conversation around cyber confidence and certainty.

“I am delighted to initiate the pre-launch of my book which represents nearly 20-years of thought leadership,” says Tobok. “The book’s intention is to set a new standard for Cyber Certainty™ for business leaders in an age cyber security for all is now compromised,” shares Tobok.

The book, published by Northern Forest Publishing, is scheduled to hit bookstores and digital shops such as Amazon, Apple Books and Kindle is set to release Fall 2024 with pre-orders available to the public seeking foundational genius on preserving and protecting what matters most digitally to business, no matter what.

“We are delighted to have played a key role in launching Daniel’s book and mission for business leaders right here in Miami,” shares Seth Semilof, co-founder of the publication company Haute Living. “Some of the most global brands operate right here in Miami and know that as we launch the book here, it simultaneously is launching in Los Angeles and New York,” shares Semilof.

“This book is the beginning of a new chapter in my mission to cause irreversible transformation in the industry I was a pioneer in,” shares Tobok. “I am proud of my achievement and see it as my intellectual investment in the present and future state of an industry that I respect and appreciate deeply” concludes Tobok.

To reserve your copy of CYBER CERTAINTY™, please visit this link.