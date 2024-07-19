International Tennis Hall of Fame Names TeamFAME Headquarters in Honor of Hall of Famer Chris Evert
The building that houses TeamFAME, formerly known as Canfield House, has been designated the Chris Evert Learning CenterNEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Tennis Hall of Fame (ITHF) today unveiled the Chris Evert Learning Center as the new name for the Canfield House building, located on the ITHF’s grounds. Home to the ITHF’s National Junior Tennis & Learning chapter TeamFAME, the building honors Hall of Famer Chris Evert’s contributions to grassroots youth tennis and education initiatives.
The announcement was made in Newport, R.I. in between matches in front of a sold-out crowd at the Infosys Hall of Fame Open. Evert and ITHF leadership were joined on court by Hall of Famers Martina Navratilova, Kim Clijsters, Stan Smith, Tracy Austin, Rosie Casals, Rick Draney, the Class of 2024 (Vijay Amritraj, Richard Evans and Leander Paes), TeamFAME student-athletes, ESPN commentator Chris McKendry and ITHF supporter Nora McNeely Hurley of the Manitou Fund.
“Chris Evert embodies all that it means to be a Hall of Famer, both in her impact on the court and her track record of giving back to the sport of tennis," said ITHF CEO Dan Faber. "Her dedication to developing tennis and education programming has positively impacted countless kids and their families across the country. The ITHF is fortunate to work with the Manitou Fund to inspire youth in our community and around the world through the Chris Evert Learning Center.”
“I am humbled to receive this recognition at a place that means a great deal to me, the International Tennis Hall of Fame," stated Evert. "TeamFAME does incredible work in providing tennis and educational support to the Newport community. It is an honor to have my name associated with the inspiring programming that takes place here locally, with ripple effects globally.”
TeamFAME, the ITHF's NJTL chapter, not only helps underserved youth in the Newport community reach their goals and learn new skills, but also will continue to grow to make a global impact. By providing out-of-school activities and tennis programming, TeamFAME is not just transforming lives on and off the court locally, but also nurturing future tennis champions and leaders who may go on to achieve great things on a global scale. The program's dedication to enrichment and outreach activities for students ensures that more young minds are empowered and equipped to make a positive difference in the world.
“I am delighted to support the work of the International Tennis Hall of Fame through Manitou Fund and am profoundly honored to have played a founding role in the dedication of TeamFAME’s home base to Chris Evert,” stated Nora McNeely Hurley. “Chris is a great champion and international hero who leads by example, with integrity, who passionately dedicates her time and effort to educating, encouraging, and empowering undeserved youths, awarding them opportunities to thrive. I embrace our partnership with the ITHF to inspire and uplift tennis devotees of every age and level.”
Evert’s tennis career ranks among the all-time greats, including 18 major singles titles, 260 weeks at No. 1 in the world and the second-highest winning percentage among any player in the sport’s history (89.97%).
Following her retirement in 1989, Evert founded Chris Evert Charities, Inc., which has raised over $26 million to support at-risk children and their families. Since 2016, she has partnered with the USTA Foundation to pilot the Jimmy Evert Fund, providing scholarships and opportunities for youth to excel on the tennis court and in the classroom. Evert has served as the Chair of the USTA Foundation’s Board of Directors since 2019.
The naming of the Chris Evert Learning Center was made possible with support from the Manitou Fund and the ITHF’s Tennis Forever Capital Campaign. Other initiatives funded by the campaign include the 2020 resurfacing of the ITHF’s grass courts, extensive work on digitizing the museum collection and execution of major preservation projects on the National Historic Landmark property.
