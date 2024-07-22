Patients, caregivers, doctors, pharma partners, and supporters have conquered thousands of miles to accelerate a cure

Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation Road To Victories

The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF), a leader in cancer research, will embark on their annual endurance cycling program, Road to Victories,

WEST BLOOMFIELD, MI, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since its inception in 2017, The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF),Road to Victories program has witnessed the triumphant rides of 160 individuals, including 31 myeloma patients. Riders also include caregivers, family members, and Janssen employees.

These remarkable participants have conquered a 3,400-mile cross-country ride, cycled from London to Paris, traversed from Montana into Canada, journeyed from Bryce Canyon to Zion, and from Vermont into Quebec, among other challenging and rewarding routes.

Sponsored by Janssen Oncology, the MMRF Road to Victories program has not only fostered physical endurance but also served as a powerful platform for raising funds.

With over $2 million raised, every dollar contributed through the Road to Victories initiative directly supports the MMRF’s tireless efforts to accelerate a cure for myeloma.

On August 24th, the MMRF Road to Victories team will gather in San Francisco and embark on an incredible six-day cycling route through the legendary Napa Valley and Sonoma vineyards. This adventure through California Wine Country offers endless opportunities for challenge and adventure, with exhilarating elevation gains, incredible vistas, and rewarding accomplishments.

"We are so grateful to these dedicated cyclists and are inspired by their determination to help us defeat myeloma. We thank Janssen Oncology for their continued support of this important program, which helps us fund critical research, raise awareness, and empower patients," said Michael Andreini, President and Chief Executive Officer of the MMRF. "We remain committed to taking calculated risks and driving innovation through collaboration with our partners. We will continue to do great things on behalf of myeloma patients everywhere."

Barry Marcus, from Sacramento, CA, a 74-year-old avid runner and cyclist, maintains an impressive routine of riding his bike approximately 75 miles per week. Diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2015, he continues to pursue his passion for cycling with unwavering enthusiasm. Barry will embark on his first fundraising ride through the Wine Country with Road to Victories. Barry shared, "Participation is important because it lets other patients know that great physical and psychological achievement is possible even after a long time with the disease, and that treatments are worth the continuing effort."

After being diagnosed on November 22nd, Mike Cullen experienced all the emotional ups and downs. “I soon realized that the best medicine for me would be setting a goal so outrageous and ‘out of the box’ that it completely consumed all of my idle thoughts,” said Cullen. While searching for ideas, he was routinely drawn to the videos and stories of people who set out to cycle cross country. After overcoming all the initial reasons not to do it, he decided to simply say “YES.” Soon after, he began the process of identifying individuals and groups who had either done this or were planning to do it. The MMRF was one of the first organizations he found. Almost a year later, he is preparing for his first Road to Victories event.

"We're proud to be sponsoring Road to Victories again in 2024," said June Lanoue, Director of Marketing, Multiple Myeloma, at Janssen Oncology. "It's very rewarding to see many of our own Janssen colleagues, fueled by their passion to find a cure, participate in the ride alongside the MMRF, patients, caregivers, and health providers.” One hundred percent of the funds raised through Road to Victories go directly to the MMRF's efforts to accelerate next-generation treatments via their groundbreaking precision medicine research model, which is designed to get the right drugs to the right patients at the right time. “We could not be prouder that Janssen Oncology, through the Road to Victories campaign, has raised more than $1.5 million since the program began in 2017, and we know there is still more to do.”

For cyclists' bios, ride schedules, and first-hand blogs, please visit the Road to Victories website.

The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF) is the largest nonprofit in the world solely focused on accelerating a cure for every multiple myeloma patient. We drive the development and delivery of next-generation therapies, leverage data to identify optimal and more personalized treatment approaches and empower myeloma patients and the broader community with information and resources to extend their lives.

Central to our mission is our commitment to advancing health equity so that all myeloma patients can benefit from the scientific and clinical advances we pursue. Since our inception, the MMRF has committed over $500 million for research, opened nearly 100 clinical trials, and helped bring over 15 FDA-approved therapies to market, which have tripled the life expectancy of myeloma patients.

To learn more, visit www.themmrf.org.

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe health is everything. Our strength in healthcare innovation empowers us to build a world where complex diseases are prevented, treated, and cured, where treatments are smarter and less invasive, and solutions are personal. Through our expertise in Innovative Medicine and MedTech, we are uniquely positioned to innovate across the full spectrum of healthcare solutions today to deliver the breakthroughs of tomorrow, and profoundly impact health for humanity.