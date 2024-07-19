Open International Expands into European Market with New Operations in Spain

Felipe Acosta, Vice President of Business Development for Europe. Open International. Open expands into european market to empower energy, gas, water, and sewerage companies.

Open starts operations in Spain as part of its global expansion, highlighting their commitment to delivering innovative solutions to high-demand markets.

MIAMI, FL, USA, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Open International (Open), a leading software provider with over 35 years of experience, is proud to announce the launch of its new office in Spain. This expansion reflects Open's commitment to the European market, supported by its success in competitive and highly regulated markets such as the United States, the Caribbean, Central, and South America.

Open, based in the United States, serves clients across 19 countries, providing a platform that supports over 45 million households and businesses. The company's commitment to innovation and high standards of quality has positioned it as a top provider in international technology consultancy rankings. Open is also dedicated to talent development through training programs, innovation initiatives, and first-job opportunities, benefiting over 2,000 young professionals in the countries where it operates.

Leading the European market entry is Felipe Acosta, Vice President of Business Development for Europe, who brings over 30 years of experience from prominent companies like Grupo EPM, Endesa, and ENEL. His roles have included President of the International Association of Energy Distributors of LATAM – ADELAT and various managerial positions at Enel Grids Roma and Enel Group Iberia.

Felipe Acosta commented, “The opening of our office in Spain is a significant milestone in our global growth strategy. Open will offer the European market its suite of solutions, including continuous updates and the flexibility needed to empower energy, gas, water, and sewerage companies to respond swiftly to market changes, rising customer expectations, and new regulatory requirements. We are excited about the opportunities this market offers and we’re committed to providing high-performance, innovative solutions proven in various geographies to enhance efficiency and meet the demands and dynamics of European markets and customers.”

William Corredor, CEO of Open International, highlighted, “With Open's entry into the European market, utility companies will have a modern, high-quality option for their system modernization processes, backed by a company committed to ensuring their operational success and maintaining close, high-level communication”.

About Open International

Open International is a leading provider of solutions for the utility and telecommunications industries, with a 37-year history. Headquartered in the United States, with offices across Latin America, the company is now expanding into Europe with a new office in Spain. Open’s high-quality solutions and services support processes in 19 countries across North America, the Caribbean, Central, and South America, serving over 45 million residential and commercial users. Open is dedicated to building strong, trust-based relationships with its clients, fostering creativity and close collaboration. This commitment enables clients to adapt effectively to market changes, meet regulatory requirements, and achieve their strategic business objectives.

For more information, visit www.openintl.com.

