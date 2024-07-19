Atha Yoga Shala in Delray Beach Hosts Atha Spa Ribbon Cutting & Open House
In Partnership with the Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce, Event Featured Tea Bar, Organic Wine Tasting, Light Bites, Property Tours & Complimentary Spa Services
DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atha Yoga Foundation, a Delray Beach-based organization that connects the community with yoga, meditation and healing through outreach programs and partnerships, hosted a Ribbon Cutting & Open House event for its Atha Spa at 255 NE 22nd St, Delray Beach, Flordia 33444. In partnership with the Greater Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce, the event featured a tea bar, bio-organic wine tasting, light bites, property tours and complimentary spa services, including foot reflexology, mini-facials, chair massages and Thai massage.
— Nicole Acacio, COO of Atha Yoga Shala
This summer, Atha Spa is offering “Relax and Refresh” Summer Day Pass specials, all of which include 15% off spa services:
• $15 half day access to the garden & 50% off sauna session
• $40 all day access to the garden, one yoga class & one sauna session
**All Greater Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce members receive 20% off all day spa services and yoga class packages in the month of August.
“We were so excited to showcase the Atha Spa and everything it has to offer,” said Nicole Acacio, COO of Atha Yoga Shala. “I thank all of our friends and supporters for coming out to view our gorgeous space and encourage everyone to take advantage of these amazing summer day pass specials!”
Atha Spa’s Summer Hours are Monday 10am-7pm, Friday & Saturday 10am-6pm, Sunday 10am-4pm. Atha Spa is closed Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays until Sept 16, 2024. To view learn more about Atha Spa, visit https://athashala.com/spa/ or call 561.857.1158 to assist you with booking.
About Atha Spa
First and foremost, Atha Spa embraces a comprehensive approach. By integrating diverse techniques designed to harmonize the Mind, Body, Spirit, and Emotions, they aim to foster a balanced and rejuvenated self. At the outset, Atha Spa is dedicated to addressing the unique requirements of each member, thereby supporting them at every stage of their journey. Moreover, every aspect of their service is vital, as it links back to the holistic experience, ultimately guiding members to a state of restoration, alignment, grounding, and integration. Consequently, experience the core essence of Atha. Learn more at https://athashala.com/spa/.
About Atha Yoga Shala
Atha Yoga Shala is committed to offering the community transformational growth while connecting with fellow humans through love, kindness, and education. Through outreach programs and partnerships, the organization aims to make yoga, meditation and healing bodywork accessible to individuals who may not have the opportunity to experience its benefits. They take pride in introducing yoga at their frequent kids camps and kids yoga classes offering kids a chance to learn the practice of yoga and meditation. By collaborating with local organizations, schools, and community centers, the foundation seeks to bring the healing power of yoga to all. Learn more at https://athashala.com/.
