FLOW AND ATB OFFER FREE ESIM TO GUESTS ARRIVING VIA THE ANGUILLA/ST. MAARTEN FERRY TERMINAL FOR ANGUILLA SUMMER FESTIVAL
From July 8th to August 15th, 2024 all visitors arriving in Anguilla via the Anguilla-St. Maarten Ferry Terminal will receive a free, prepaid ESIM data package.
The ATB is always seeking out new opportunities to enhance the visitor experience on island; our visitors are our best advocates and word of mouth is the most credible information source for consumers”THE VALLEY, ANGUILLA, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Anguilla Tourist Board (ATB) is pleased to announce a new collaboration with telecoms service provider FLOW that will significantly enhance the guest experience in Anguilla this summer.
— Stacey Liburd, Director of Tourism, ATB
From now through Thursday, August 15th, 2024 all visitors arriving in Anguilla via the Anguilla-St. Maarten Ferry Terminal, St. Maarten N.A. (Dutch side) will receive a free, prepaid ESIM data package. Visitors can access the ESIM via a flyer with details of the special offer and a printed QR code that will be distributed to every visitor on arrival in Anguilla.
“The ATB is always seeking out new opportunities to enhance the visitor experience on island,” declared Stacey Liburd, Director of Tourism, ATB. “Our visitors are our best advocates and word of mouth is the most credible information source for consumers. Enabling our visitors to share every aspect of their memorable Anguilla vacation with friends and family amplifies our share of voice and provides invaluable marketing and promotional messaging for Anguilla.”
The free ESIM distribution aims to enhance the guest experience by ensuring connectivity with family and friends, making their visit more seamless, and allowing them to share their amazing Anguilla experiences on all social media channels.
“This special offer to provide incoming visitors to the island with free, pre-paid ESIM enables them to stay connected with Flow throughout the summer,” stated Jade Reymond, Flow General Manager. She added, “We are grateful for the cooperation from the Anguilla Tourist Board, whose support is essential to the successful execution of this promotion.”
“As we celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Anguilla Summer Festival, we are delighted that our guests will be able to immerse themselves and their followers in the island-wide revelries that showcase the rich heritage of Anguilla,” said Ivan Connor, Anguilla Summer Festival Committee Chairman.
Anguilla’s Summer Festival runs from July 21st through August 11th. Highlights of the celebrations include the lively J'ouvert Celebration on Monday, August 5th, the only J'ouvert in the Caribbean that ends on the beach with an all-day beach party and concert. On Wednesday, August 7th, the Calypso Monarch Competition will showcase Anguilla's top talents in music and performance, and on Thursday, August 8th the exhilarating ‘Eyes Wide Shut' concert promises a night… and morning of unforgettable live performances and surprises.
The Grand Parade of Troupes on Friday, August 9th, will be a vibrant spectacle of costumes and dancing. The festival continues Saturday, August 10th, with the thrilling Poker Run that stops at 5 of Anguilla’s beautiful beaches, and concludes on Sunday, August 11th with the “Champ of Champs” boat race, a battle of locally made sloops (sailboats) that is Anguilla’s National Sport.
For more information on Summer Festival visit Anguilla Summer Festival or follow them on social media @axasumfest. For information on Anguilla please visit the official website of the Anguilla Tourist Board: www.IvisitAnguilla.com; follow us on Facebook: Facebook.com/AnguillaOfficial; Instagram: @Anguilla_Tourism; YouTube; Twitter: @Anguilla_Trsm, Hashtag: #MyAnguilla.
About Anguilla
Tucked away in the northern Caribbean, Anguilla is a shy beauty with a warm smile. A slender length of coral and limestone fringed with green, the island is ringed with 33 beaches, considered by savvy travelers and top travel magazines, to be the most beautiful in the world. A fantastic culinary scene, a wide variety of quality accommodations at varying price points, a host of attractions and exciting calendar of festivals make Anguilla an alluring and entrancing destination.
Anguilla lies just off the beaten path, so it has retained a charming character and appeal. Yet because it can be conveniently reached from three major gateways – Miami, FL (MIA), Puerto Rico (SJU), and St. Martin, (SXM), and by private air, it’s a hop and a skip away.
Romance? Barefoot elegance? Unfussy chic? And untrammeled bliss? Lose The Crowd. Find Yourself. In Anguilla.
About C&W Communications
C&W is a full-service communications and entertainment provider and delivers market-leading video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services to consumers in more than twenty markets. Through its business division, C&W provides data centre hosting, domestic and international managed network services, and customized IT service solutions, utilizing cloud technology to serve business and government customers.
