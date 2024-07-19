Governor Hochul Launches Digital Portal to Help New York State Deliver Free or Low-Cost Child Care to More Families Statewide

OCFS Commissioner Dr. DaMia Harris-Madden said, “We are excited to partner with the Governor and our local social services districts to implement this new initiative, which will remove barriers for families seeking to apply for child care assistance. The new, online portal will streamline the application process, offer easier access to the program, and put more families on the path to getting affordable, quality child care. More New York families than ever before are eligible for child care assistance now that the income threshold is up to $108,631.70 for a family of four at 85% of the state median income.”

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer said, “With the launch of this new digital portal, New York is taking an important step toward making affordable child care more accessible to families across the state. Improving access to affordable child care is how we strengthen our workforce, help our economy grow, and invest in our future. It’s why I fought to secure $1 billion in the upcoming federal budget for childcare and led the introduction of the Child Care Stabilization Act. Governor Hochul is doing great work to make it easier for families across NY to access free and low-cost child care and I will continue to work with her and fight for affordable child care for all.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “Every family deserves to have easy access to reliable, free or low-cost child care without having to jump through unnecessary hoops,” said Senator Gillibrand. “The new online portal for the Child Care Assistance Program will be a transformative tool for parents across the state and will expand child care to families in need. I am proud to join Governor Hochul for this historic announcement and commend her commitment to expanding child care across the state. Making sure families have affordable, easy access to child care is critical, and that’s why I’ll continue to fight at the federal level to expand child care access in New York and across the country.”

Representative Joe Morelle said, “Increasing the accessibility of affordable childcare is critically important to supporting our families and growing a strong economy and workforce. The Child Care Assistance Program is already helping so many families across New York State, and this new investment will ensure the program can reach even more. I’m grateful to Governor Hochul for her leadership on this important issue, and I’m going to keep fighting in Washington to make universal childcare a reality for every family.”

State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said, “The Senate Majority has proudly fought to make child care more affordable for working families, including expanding the child care assistance program to expand income eligibility, making more families eligible for the program, and supporting families with the greatest need. The launch of the child care digital portal will serve as a great resource for families searching for open child care slots. I'd like to thank Governor Hochul for her partnership in continuing to increase child care access for families across our state.”

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said, “Families need safe, affordable childcare they can rely on, but too many struggle to find it. This will connect more New Yorkers with the free and low-cost childcare they need. Our state succeeds when our families are thriving, and we will continue working together with our partners in government to make our state a more affordable place to live and put New York families first.”