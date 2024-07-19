DataCapable’s AI-Powered Threat Detector Software Verified Trump Assassination Attempt in 2 Minutes

Advanced Technology Ensures Swift Detection and Critical Information for Public Safety

CHICAGO, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataCapable, a leader in advanced outage and threat detection software, has set a new standard in safety and security with its AI-powered Threat Detector platform. The platform’s remarkable capability to identify and verify a shooting incident at a rally for President Trump ahead of major news outlets demonstrates its unparalleled potential to deliver real-time, life-saving information to clients.

At 6:14 PM EDT on July 13th, 2024, DataCapable’s Threat Detector received its first indication of the shooting in Butler, PA, shortly after the shots were fired at 6:11:30 PM EDT. This rapid detection highlights the platform's ability to provide timely and critical information, enabling swift response measures that can protect assets, people, and reputation. Threat Detector identified social media posts and other sources, showcasing its potential for early warning and prevention—a vital asset for any organization prioritizing safety and security.

"Our Threat Detector platform is engineered to deliver the fastest and most reliable information during critical events," said Jason Howard, CEO of DataCapable. "This incident underscores our commitment to public safety and the effectiveness of our technology. When properly utilized by the right authorities, this swift response can save lives, protect the public, and safeguard first responders."

Following the initial detection, the system aggregated an additional 120 sources to ensure comprehensive situational awareness. Threat Detector’s strength lies in its ability to swiftly identify potential threats from a vast array of open data sources, including social media, continuously monitored and evaluated by our expert analysts to ensure accuracy and reliability. DataCapable's Threat Detector verified the incident faster than major news organizations, including NBC News, Fox News, and CNN, which reported the event approximately five minutes later. This means staying ahead of the curve with the most accurate and timely information available for our clients.

"Our system's speed and accuracy in detecting the incident were remarkable," said Yusra Kauppila, Director of the Operations Center at DataCapable. "For clients, Threat Detector stands out for its unparalleled precision and efficiency, providing the critical, actionable intelligence needed to make informed decisions swiftly."

DataCapable’s Threat Detector leverages cutting-edge technology to monitor and analyze vast amounts of data from various sources. This capability allows it to identify threats and provide real-time updates, ensuring clients have the most current and accurate information to protect their interests.

"By continuously monitoring thousands of data sources, Threat Detector forms the most accurate picture possible," added Bill Potter, Executive Chairman of DataCapable. "For our clients, this means having the confidence that they are always informed and prepared, allowing them to respond swiftly to emerging threats."

As DataCapable continues to innovate, the company remains dedicated to providing advanced threat detection and response solutions. We urge organizations to adopt these tools to ensure the safety and security of their people and operations.

For more information, please visit www.datacapable.com/solutions/threat-detector

About DataCapable

At DataCapable, we ensure you stay accurately informed about potential security threats and risks. Our Threat Detector combines open-source data technology with human analysis for quick and accurate filtering and validation. Designed for professionals who need verified alerts supported by AI, our system monitors open-source data, identifies potential incidents precisely, and provides detailed, actionable information for quick decision-making. Trusted by top-tier organizations worldwide, Threat Detector is the industry-leading solution for managing security and safety risks.

