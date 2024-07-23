Partners of the Americas Celebrates its 60th Anniversary With a Regional Event in Lima, Peru

The event, held at Restaurante Casa Tambo, began at 6:00 p.m. with a warm welcome and registration of attendees. John McPhail, President and CEO of Partners of the Americas Paula Sofia Villanueva, President of the Peru Chapter and Member of the International Board of Directors John McPhail, Iliana Diaz, Paula Sofia Villanueva

LIMA, PERU, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Partners of the Americas celebrated a regional event in Lima, Peru, on July 18th as part of the festivities for its 60th anniversary. The event brought together key members and partners from the region, highlighting the organization's dedication and impact on the community over six decades.

The event, held at Restaurante Casa Tambo, began at 6:00 p.m. with a warm welcome and registration of attendees. At 7:30 p.m., Partners of the Americas President and CEO John McPhail, along with Iliana Diaz, President of the Texas Chapter, and Paula Sofia Villanueva, President of the Peru Chapter and Member of the International Board of Directors, delivered inspiring words to the participants. During the event, a commemorative video showcasing Partners of the Americas' history and successes was screened.

“For 60 years, Peru, in partnership with Texas, has enhanced educational opportunities, supported cultural preservation, improved healthcare access, and promoted environmental conservation and sustainable agricultural practices. And going forward, we will continue to build bridges across the Americas, fostering a spirit of cooperation and solidarity more important now than ever before.” said John McPhail, President and CEO of Partners of the Americas.

President of the Texas Chapter, Iliana Diaz, also shared her thoughts, stating, “We all face similar challenges, and every country has significant needs that require our attention. Many young people who had no prospects in Texas found new opportunities in Peru, where doors were opened for them.”

Paula Sofia Villanueva, President of the Peru Chapter and Member of the International Board of Directors, added, “I realized that a little money can go a long way with the help of volunteers. When people believe in something and support each other, we can achieve great things.”

Partners of the Americas has a rich legacy. In 1964, inspired by the visionary President John F. Kennedy and founded by the pioneering spirit of Jim Boren, who settled in Peru with the dream of fostering bilateral connections among individuals from diverse nations, Partners of the Americas embarked on a journey to create innovative solutions and uplift communities in need. Today, we’ve achieved a lasting impact in agriculture and food security, education and workforce development, labor, human rights, positive youth development, and climate change across more than 34+ countries in the Western Hemisphere.

The evening concluded with an hour of networking, during which attendees had the opportunity to connect and share their experiences and perspectives on Partners of the Americas' work.

This event in Lima is a prelude to the grand celebration that will take place on October 5th in Washington, DC, where we will culminate the year of celebration with a special gala. For more information about the gala, please visit the event website.

About Partners of the Americas

Partners of the Americas (Partners) is a non-governmental organization based in Washington, D.C., and present in more than 34+ countries. We have almost 60 years of experience managing multi-million-dollar community development projects in the following core areas: Agriculture and Food Security,

Partners' 60th Anniversary, Lima - Peru, 2024