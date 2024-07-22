Submit Release
JobNimbus Announces General Availability of Revolutionary Sales Experience

LEHI, UTAH, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JobNimbus, a leading provider of cloud-based project management and CRM software for contractors, is excited to announce the general availability of its entirely revolutionized sales experience. This innovative development promises to transform how contractors manage their sales processes, delivering unmatched efficiency, professionalism, and speed-to-value.

This milestone marks the culmination of extensive development, combining the power of JobNimbus with SumoQuote’s robust functionality. The New Sales Experience is designed to accelerate the sales process, increase close rates, improve cash flow, and provide a polished client experience.

Contractors can now deliver proposals faster and more efficiently, with enhanced workflows and templates that streamline job processes from point-of-sale to paid-and-closed. This results in increased job sizes by an average of 27% through homeowner selections and upgrades. Additionally, contractors can leave a lasting impression with beautifully branded proposals, instilling confidence in clients and presenting a more professional image.

The journey to this general availability has been marked by a series of phased enhancements over the past 6 months, each building upon the last to deliver a comprehensive sales experience:

Phase 1: Introduced estimate line item syncing, enhancing the integrated experience for JobNimbus and SumoQuote users.

Phase 2: Launched the Job Deposits feature and multi-location functionality, allowing contractors to request down payments and cater to multiple locations with specific branding and templates.

Phase 3: Rolled out the open beta for the New Sales Experience, featuring advanced estimating tools like beautiful homeowner quote presentations, options and upgrades, and powerful materials calculations.

"We’re thrilled to announce the general availability of our New Sales Experience," said Ben Hodson, CEO of JobNimbus.

"This milestone underscores our dedication to delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower contractors to succeed in their businesses. The enhancements we've introduced will streamline sales processes, improve cash flow, and provide a polished, professional experience for customers."

For more information about JobNimbus and its revolutionary sales experience, please visit www.jobnimbus.com.

The JobNimbus Sales Experience

