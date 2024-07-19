Sneaker Market on Track to Hit $215.6 Billion by 2031, 5.3% Annual Growth From 2021-2031

Sneaker Market AI

The luxury segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market is estimated to reach $135.62 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 5.07%.

The specialty stores segment was the highest sneaker market share, with $56.17 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $85.66 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 4.47%.” — Roshan Deshmukh

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Sneaker Market" by Product Type, by End User, by Price Point, by Category, by Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends. The global sneaker market was valued at $131.1 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $215.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031.

The rise of the sports industry and the industries that depend on it is supported by the educational system's paradigm shift. Additionally, the popularity of sports instruction and training in academic settings has greatly elevated awareness of exercise and sports. As a result, a lot of educational institutions and schools give kids training so they may participate in a variety of sporting events.

Additionally, the development of the sneaker business is aided by customers increasingly selecting outdoor activities like adventure sports to decompress or break up the monotony of their daily lives. The market is growing as a result of initiatives done by various governments in nations like Australia and India to encourage sports, health, and fitness. These programs have raised public awareness of sports and sports-related items.

The global sneaker market is analyzed on the basis of product type, end user, price point, category, distribution channel, and region. By product type, the market is divided into low-top sneakers, mid-top sneakers, and high-top sneakers. Among these, the mid-top sneakers segment occupied the major share of the market in 2021, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Innovative product launches and higher level of comfort offered by shoes have also increased demand for mid-top sneakers.

By end user, the market is divided into men, women, and kids. The growth of the men's sneaker segment is being fueled by people being able to spend more on luxury items due to an increase in disposable income.

By distribution channel, the sneaker market growth is divided into supermarket/hypermarket, specialty stores, brand outlets, e-commerce, and others. The specialty stores segment is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. Specialty stores offer options such as discounts as well as benefits of immediate gratification, which results in growth of the sneaker market demand.

By price point, the market is divided into luxury and economic. A major factor projected to fuel the expansion of the global sneaker market is consumers' increased willingness to spend more on sneakers due to improved lifestyles and rising disposable income.

By category, it is classified into private label and branded. The branded segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Consumers buying shoes through online sales channels prefer the branded ones, as they can afford them in low price. This factor is boosting the branded sneaker market trends.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific dominated the market with the largest share during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific market possesses growth potential for companies offering new and innovative footwear products. Increase in urbanization and surge in middle-class consumers in developing and developed markets have encouraged the adoption of convenience-oriented lifestyles, making sneaker more desirable for consumer of all age groups.

The major players analyzed for the sneaker industry are 361 Degrees International Limited, Adidas Group, ANTA Sports Products Limited, Asics Corporation, Crocs Retail, Llc, Ecco Sko A/S, New Balance Inc., Nike, Inc, Peak Sports, Puma SE, Skechers U.S.A., Inc., Under Armour, Inc., VF Corporation, Wolverine World Wide, Inc, Xtep International Holdings Limited.

𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐧𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

𝐅𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐋𝐢𝐟𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐲𝐥𝐞: Sneakers have transcended their functional purpose and have become a significant part of fashion and lifestyle culture worldwide. Consumers increasingly view sneakers as a form of self-expression, leading to a demand for diverse styles, designs, and limited-edition releases.

𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩𝐬: Collaborations between sneaker brands, designers, artists, and celebrities have become a key driver of growth and demand. These collaborations often create exclusive and highly sought-after sneaker releases, fueling excitement and increasing consumer interest.

𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Technological advancements in sneaker design and materials have contributed to both performance-oriented and lifestyle-focused sneakers. Features such as lightweight materials, advanced cushioning systems, and sustainable manufacturing practices attract consumers looking for comfort, performance, and eco-friendly options.

𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: The sneaker resale market has experienced explosive growth, driven by the scarcity of limited-edition releases and high demand from collectors and enthusiasts. This secondary market presents opportunities for both brands and resellers to capitalize on the value of rare and coveted sneaker designs.

𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞: Endorsements and collaborations with celebrities and influencers play a significant role in shaping consumer preferences and driving demand for specific sneaker styles. Brands often leverage the influence of celebrities to create hype and generate buzz around new releases.

𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: The rise of e-commerce platforms and digital marketing has transformed the way consumers discover, purchase, and engage with sneaker brands. Brands are increasingly investing in online retail channels, immersive digital experiences, and social media marketing to reach and connect with consumers globally.

