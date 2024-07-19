Gastroparesis Treatment Market Size Estimated to Rise at a CAGR of 4.6%, Projected to Reach US$ 10.3 Billion by 2034: Transparency Market Research Inc.

The rising incidence of diabetes is a primary driver of the gastroparesis treatment market.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research, Inc. , July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global gastroparesis treatment market (위마비 치료 시장) stood at US$ 6.3 billion in 2023, and the global market is projected to reach US$ 10.3 billion in 2034. The gastroparesis treatment market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2024 and 2034.

The global gastroparesis treatment market is experiencing steady growth driven by factors such as increasing prevalence of diabetes, rising awareness and diagnosis rates, and advancements in treatment options. Gastroparesis, characterized by delayed gastric emptying without mechanical obstruction, affects millions worldwide, predominantly individuals with diabetes.

The primary driver of the gastroparesis treatment market is the growing diabetic population. Diabetes is a leading cause of gastroparesis due to nerve damage (neuropathy) affecting the stomach muscles and nerves controlling digestion. As diabetes prevalence rises globally, particularly in developed regions like North America and Europe, the incidence of gastroparesis also increases, thereby boosting demand for effective treatments.

Treatment approaches for gastroparesis focus on managing symptoms and improving gastric motility. Pharmacological therapies include prokinetic agents such as metoclopramide, domperidone, and erythromycin, which help stimulate stomach contractions and enhance gastric emptying. Antiemetics like ondansetron are used to alleviate nausea and vomiting associated with gastroparesis.

In addition to medications, dietary modifications play a crucial role in managing gastroparesis. Patients are advised to consume smaller, more frequent meals, low in fiber and fat, to ease digestion. Nutritional support through liquid diets or nutritional supplements may be necessary for severe cases where oral intake is compromised.

Emerging treatments include gastric electrical stimulation (GES), where a device implanted in the abdomen helps regulate stomach contractions. This therapy is beneficial for patients who do not respond to medications. Additionally, botulinum toxin injections into the pylorus—a procedure known as pyloric botulinum toxin injection—can also improve gastric emptying in some cases.

The competitive landscape of the gastroparesis treatment market is characterized by ongoing research and development efforts by pharmaceutical companies to introduce novel therapies. Companies are investing in clinical trials to evaluate new drug candidates and exploring innovative approaches to improve patient outcomes.

Top Companies

Abbott Laboratories

AbbVie Inc.

AstraZeneca plc

Bayer AG

Cipla Limited

Evoke Pharma

Pfizer Inc.

Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

The Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Gastroparesis Treatment Market: Key Players

In 2023, Abbott Laboratories continued to innovate in the gastroparesis treatment market with advancements in their diagnostic and monitoring technologies. Abbott's gastric electrical stimulation (GES) systems, such as the Enterra II system, gained traction for managing symptoms of gastroparesis by helping to regulate gastric motility through electrical impulses.

Key Takeaways of Market Report

Global gastroparesis treatment market to generate absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 6.3 billion until 2034.

Global gastroparesis treatment market is valued at US$ 10.3 billion in 2023.

North America is forecasted to hold the largest share in 2023.

Gastroparesis Treatment Market: Growth Drivers

Diabetic gastroparesis is a complication resulting from poorly controlled diabetes, causing dysfunction in the autonomic nervous system, interstitial cells of Cajal (ICC), and neurons. Damage to the vagus nerve due to prolonged hyperglycemia leads to delayed stomach emptying, manifesting in symptoms like nausea, early satiety, weight loss, and vomiting.

CinDome Pharma has embarked on advancing Deudomperidone (CIN-102) through Phase II trials for diabetic gastroparesis treatment. Securing US$ 40 million in Series B financing highlights significant investment in developing this potential therapy.

This funding aims to accelerate clinical development, positioning Deudomperidone as a promising candidate in the quest to alleviate symptoms and improve the quality of life for individuals suffering from chronic gastroparesis.

Gastroparesis Treatment Market: Regional Landscape

North America, particularly the U.S., dominated the gastroparesis treatment market in 2023, a trend expected to persist due to several factors. The region boasts a significant population at risk of developing diabetes, with CDC data indicating 96 million adults living with prediabetes in 2022, representing 38% of the adult population.

Additionally, favorable reimbursement policies in the United States incentivize healthcare providers to diagnose and treat gastroparesis promptly. This supportive healthcare environment encourages investment in innovative therapies and ensures access to comprehensive care, further solidifying North America's position as a leader in the gastroparesis treatment market.

Gastroparesis Treatment Market: Segmentation

Drug Class

Prokinetic Agents

Antiemetic Drugs

Proton Pump Inhibitors

Others (Botulinum Toxin Injections, etc.)

Disease Indication

Diabetes Gastroparesis

Idiopathic Gastroparesis

Post-surgical Gastroparesis

Type

Over-the-counter Drugs

Prescription Drugs

Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

Nasal

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

