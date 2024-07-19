Building A Safer Future: OSCE's Expert Training on Ammunition Bunker Site Management in Kyrgyzstan

Osh, 15-19 July 2024 – The OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek conducted a week-long Training-of-Trainers (ToT) course on Ammunition Bunker Site (ABS) management.

This initiative aimed to enhance the skills and knowledge of trainer candidates in managing Ammunition Bunker Sites according to international guidelines and best practices. The training focused on compliance with the International Ammunition Technical Guidelines (IATG) and national regulations, providing both theoretical and practical lessons on setting up and running ABS, with an emphasis on safety measures to prevent unforeseen events at storage sites.

The training course was delivered by experts from Austria, selected for their extensive experience and expertise. Participants were trained in various aspects of ABS management, including safety protocols, risk assessment and mitigation strategies, principles of Physical Security and Stockpile Management (PSSM), and developing effective training programs.

Stefan Sander, Austrian expert highlighted the significance of the training: “The ABS ToT programme equips participants to establish and conduct ABS training in alignment with international guidelines, best practices, and national regulations. ToT designed to accommodate multiple job functions and unit structures, the course ensures all participants gain essential presentation skills to effectively deliver theoretical and practical lessons, fostering competence and compliance in ammunition storage and management”.

“The Training on ABS management and ToT programme plays a crucial role in safeguarding communities from the risks associated with inadequate ammunition storage practices. This initiative not only enhances the safety and security of military personnel but also contributes to the overall protection of citizens in the Kyrgyz Republic. The ToT equips participants with essential skills to ensure adherence to international standards, thereby bolstering regional security and stability,” stated Ewa Klimuk, OSCE Representative.

This event marks a significant milestone in the OSCE's long-term partnership with the Kyrgyz Republic, demonstrating commitment to enhancing security standards through comprehensive training, building mutual trust, and ensuring sustainable capacity for long-term security co-operation.

The ABSC-ToT programme is implemented within the framework of the extrabudgetary project “Enhancing Ammunition Storage Safety in the OSCE Region,” funded by the US, Germany and Austria.