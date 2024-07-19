KIC Realty Introduces Comprehensive Health Benefits for Staff and Their Families

CALGARY, Alberta, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KIC Realty, a leading Canadian real estate brokerage renowned for its commitment to knowledge, integrity, and community, is proud to announce the launch of a comprehensive health benefits program for its staff and their families. This initiative underscores KIC Realty’s dedication to fostering a supportive and thriving work environment, ensuring that the well-being of its team members and their loved ones is a top priority.



A Commitment to Employee Well-being

At KIC Realty, we recognize that our employees are our greatest asset. As part of our ongoing efforts to create a workplace that promotes health, happiness, and work-life balance, we are excited to introduce a new health benefits package that is designed to meet the diverse needs of our staff and their families. This program aims to provide peace of mind and support, allowing our team to focus on delivering exceptional service to our clients.

Comprehensive Health Coverage

The new health benefits program includes a wide range of coverage options, such as:

Medical Insurance: Comprehensive medical coverage that includes doctor visits, hospital stays, and specialist consultations.

Dental Care: Coverage for routine dental check-ups, cleanings, and a variety of dental procedures to ensure oral health.

Vision Care: Benefits for eye exams, prescription glasses, and contact lenses to support optimal vision health.

Mental Health Support: Access to counseling services and mental health resources, recognizing the importance of mental well-being.

Prescription Drug Coverage: Assistance with the cost of prescription medications to manage and maintain health conditions.

Wellness Programs: Initiatives to promote healthy living, including fitness programs, nutritional counseling, and stress management workshops.

Supporting Families

Understanding the importance of family in the lives of our employees, KIC Realty’s health benefits extend to the immediate family members of our staff. This inclusive approach ensures that our employees and their loved ones receive the care and support they need to lead healthy and fulfilling lives.

A Message from Our Leadership

“KIC Realty is more than just a workplace; we are a community,” said Willie Ip, CEO of KIC Realty. “By offering comprehensive health benefits to our employees and their families, we are investing in the well-being of our team. We believe that a healthy, happy team is the foundation of our success, and we are committed to providing the resources and support needed to achieve this.”

About KIC Realty

KIC Realty is a Canadian real estate brokerage that prides itself on its core values of knowledge, integrity, and community. Founded with the mission to create a unique and supportive environment for Canadian real estate agents, KIC Realty is dedicated to delivering first-class business practices and transparent financial goals. With a focus on agent and staff success, KIC Realty offers opportunities for growth, ownership, and an exceptional customer service experience.

For more information about KIC Realty and our new health benefits program, please contact:

Yixin Ge

Yixin.ge@kicrealty.com