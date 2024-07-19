Field Garden by Yu-Jung Tseng Wins Iron A' Design Award in Landscape Planning and Garden Design Category
Yu-Jung Tseng's Innovative Field Garden Project Recognized for Excellence in Landscape Planning and Garden Design by the A' Design AwardsCOMO, ITALY, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of landscape design, has announced Yu-Jung Tseng as a winner in the Landscape Planning and Garden Design category for the innovative Field Garden project. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and execution of the Field Garden, which transforms an abandoned fruit orchard into a vibrant community garden that promotes social well-being and harmonizes agricultural ecosystems with urban life.
The A' Landscape Planning and Garden Design Award is highly relevant to the industry and its stakeholders, as it showcases designs that align with current trends and needs, while advancing industry standards and practices. Field Garden exemplifies these qualities, offering practical benefits for users, the industry, and the community by creating a space that fosters ecological vitality, mitigates urban heat island effects, and provides opportunities for leisure and recreation.
Field Garden stands out for its unique approach to transforming an abandoned site into a thriving community asset. The design preserves and relocates two 60-year-old Litchi chinensis trees to the main entrance, serving as a symbolic representation of the new space. The garden incorporates a rainwater recycling system and dedicates an area for children to observe the ecology and food forest, promoting environmental education and stewardship. The diverse native vegetation cultivates a habitat that supports biodiversity and connects with the surrounding agricultural areas, while the thoughtful use of terrain variations mitigates noise, retains rainwater, and provides protection against strong winter winds.
The recognition of Field Garden by the A' Design Awards serves as an inspiration for Yu-Jung Tseng and the Millet Design team to continue pushing the boundaries of landscape design, exploring innovative solutions that prioritize ecological restoration, carbon reduction, and the creation of comfortable, healthy living environments. This achievement reinforces the company's commitment to nature-based design principles and motivates them to further enhance the quality of residential public landscapes.
About Yu-Jung Tseng
Yu-Jung Tseng is a landscape designer from Taiwan, China, who has been recognized for the innovative Field Garden project. As a member of the Millet Design team, Yu-Jung Tseng contributes to the company's mission of creating pleasant and comfortable living spaces that prioritize nature-based design principles and ecological restoration.
About Millet Design Co., Ltd
Millet Design, founded in 2003 in Taiwan, is a leading landscape design firm that believes in the power of nature to address and enhance living environments affected by extreme climates. With over 20 years of experience, the company has consistently created pleasant and comfortable living spaces, significantly improving the quality of residential public landscapes. Millet Design offers a comprehensive range of services, including landscape architecture, interior design, architectural design, and public art installation, with a team of approximately 30 designers and construction experts.
About A' Design Award
The Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that meet the rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their practical innovations and contributions to their respective fields, providing solutions that improve quality of life and foster positive change. The Iron A' Design Award designation is a testament to the skill and dedication of the creators, showcasing their ability to address real-world challenges through thoughtful design in the specific category of Landscape Planning and Garden Design, considering criteria such as sustainability, aesthetic appeal, functionality, and social impact.
