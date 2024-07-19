Rakovina Therapeutics Announces Second Upsizing of Private Placement

All dollar amounts reflected in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. (TSX-V: RKV) (the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new cancer therapies based on novel DNA-damage response technologies, is pleased to announce, further to the press releases dated May 23, 2024 and June 20, 2024, that to accommodate additional indications of interest it will upsize the previously announced private placement of $2.0 million to $2.3 million, subject to TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) approval. The terms of the private placement otherwise remain unchanged. The Company now anticipates closing the private placement on or about July 22, 2024.

About Rakovina Therapeutics Inc.

Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. is focused on the development of new cancer treatments based on novel DNA-damage response technologies. The Company has established a pipeline of novel DNA-damage response inhibitors with the goal of advancing one or more drug candidates into human clinical trials and obtaining marketing approval for new cancer therapeutics from Health Canada, the United States Food and Drug Administration and similar international regulatory agencies. Further information may be found at www.rakovinatherapeutics.com .

