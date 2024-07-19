OnEquity Unveils New Website: CFD & FX Trading for Global Markets

Our new website offers a powerful platform, competitive spreads & commissions, and 24/7 multilingual support. Trade CFDs on currencies, stocks, indices & more.

Victoria, Seychelles, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OnEquity has launched its newly revamped website, offering a more powerful and user-friendly trading platform for both retail and institutional traders in global markets.



OnEquity



The new website is designed to enhance the trading experience, focusing on CFDs and FOREX trading. It features advanced technology, competitive spreads and commissions, and 24/7 multilingual customer support.

Features of the New Website:

Instruments: Trade hundreds of CFDs on currencies, indices, commodities, and stocks, along with nearly 60 currency pairs to meet the needs of the most demanding traders.

Trade hundreds of CFDs on currencies, indices, commodities, and stocks, along with nearly 60 currency pairs to meet the needs of the most demanding traders. Low Commissions and Spreads: Enjoy competitive commissions and spreads as low as 0.1 pips, maximizing potential profits.

Enjoy competitive commissions and spreads as low as 0.1 pips, maximizing potential profits. Trading Platforms: Access the renowned MT4 and MT5 platforms, customizable to suit individual trading objectives and experience levels.

Access the renowned MT4 and MT5 platforms, customizable to suit individual trading objectives and experience levels. Tailored Accounts: Choose from various accounts designed to meet individual needs, with no commissions and low spreads.

Choose from various accounts designed to meet individual needs, with no commissions and low spreads. Support: Our multilingual customer support team is available 24 hours a day, 5 days a week, providing expert assistance and guidance.

Our multilingual customer support team is available 24 hours a day, 5 days a week, providing expert assistance and guidance. Regulatory Compliance: Check the website for your jurisdiction.

For more information, visit https://onequity.com or contact support at support@onequity.com.

About OnEquity:

OnEquity is a licensed and regulated liquidity solutions provider, offering access to a wide range of trading instruments in the global financial markets. Committed to excellence, OnEquity ensures a safe, transparent, and trustworthy trading environment for its clients.

Contact: Name:

OnEquity

Victoria, Seychelles

Email: support@onequity.com

Disclaimer: Risk Warning: Products are leveraged and carry a high level of risk, which can result in the loss of your entire capital. Such products may not be suitable for all investors. It is crucial to fully understand the risks involved. The content of this press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation of any cryptocurrency by the news distributor. The content should not be relied upon for making any investment or trading decisions. We, the distribution company, its employees, and its affiliates, are not registered investment advisors. Please consult your professional financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Check the website for more details.https://onequity.com/

