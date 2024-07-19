Remote Patient Monitoring Market Forecast to Grow at 16.3% CAGR from 2024 to 2031 | SkyQuest Technology

Westford, USA, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the Remote Patient Monitoring Market will attain a value of USD 8.5 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 16.3% over the forecast period (2024-2031). The rising penetration of digital technologies in the healthcare space and the growing popularity of home healthcare are estimated to bolster remote patient monitoring market growth. The increasing geriatric population and high adoption of teleconsultation will also play a crucial role in augmenting the demand for remote patient monitoring in the future. High use of IoT (Internet of Things) devices and wearable devices will also create an opportune setting for remote patient monitoring providers over the coming years.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Remote Patient Monitoring Market"

Pages - 157

Tables - 96

Figures – 76



Remote Patient Monitoring Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 2.2 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 $ 8.5 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 16.3% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Application, End-use, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Growing popularity of home healthcare Key Market Drivers Increasing use of digital technologies in healthcare and emphasis on improving patient outcomes



Need for Continuous Monitoring for Effective Diabetes Management Helps Diabetes Application to Lead Market Growth

The prevalence of diabetes has increased rapidly around the world. Diabetic patients need to monitor their blood glucose levels continuously to ensure proper functioning of their bodies. This is why remote monitoring is projected to be highly popular for diabetic applications across the study period.

Growing Emphasis on Health is Projected to Boost Adoption of Remote patient monitoring Among Patients

People around the world are more health conscious than ever before and this is why they are more inclined to opt for remote health monitoring devices and solutions. Increasing disposable income and high availability of multiple remote health and activity monitors are also expected to help the global remote patient monitoring market growth over the coming years.

Presence of Developed Healthcare Infrastructure Helps North America Lead Remote Patient Monitoring Demand

North America is known around the world for its developed healthcare infrastructure that is quick to adopt new technologies. Growing geriatric population and high use of automation in the healthcare space are also helping this region’s dominance. The United States is forecasted to lead the remote patient monitoring demand outlook in the North American region across the study period and beyond.

Remote Patient Monitoring Market Insights:

Drivers

Growing popularity of home healthcare

Advancements in remote monitoring technologies

Increasing digitization of the healthcare industry

Restraints

Lack of accessibility and affordability

Data privacy and security concerns for remote patient monitors

Prominent Players in Remote Patient Monitoring Market

The following are the Top Remote Patient Monitoring Companies

Medtronic plc

Philips Healthcare

Boston Scientific Corporation

GE Healthcare

Abbott Laboratories

Omron Healthcare Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Smiths Medical

McKesson Corporation

Biotronik SE & Co. KG



Key Questions Answered in Remote Patient Monitoring Market Report

What drives the global remote patient monitoring market growth?

Who are the leading remote patient monitoring providers in the world?

Which region leads the demand for remote patient monitoring in the world?



This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (increasing adoption of digital technologies in the healthcare space, growing demand for home healthcare, expanding geriatric population), restraints (lack of affordability and accessibility of remote monitoring devices, data privacy and security concerns), and opportunities (high adoption of automation in healthcare, rising demand for telehealth practices), influencing the growth of remote patient monitoring market.

Market Penetration: All-inclusive analysis of product portfolio of different market players and status of new product launches.

Product Development/Innovation: Elaborate assessment of R&D activities, new product development, and upcoming trends of the Remote Patient Monitoring market.

Market Development: Detailed analysis of potential regions where the market has potential to grow.

Market Diversification: Comprehensive assessment of new product launches, recent developments, and emerging regional markets.

Competitive Landscape: Detailed analysis of growth strategies, revenue analysis, and product innovation by new and established market players.

